US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Wells Fargo earnings

* Boeing drops as Dreamliner hit by two more incidents
* Best Buy shares drop after holiday revenue report
* Futures: Dow off 7 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 hit a
five-year high and ahead of earnings from Wells Fargo, the first
big bank to report this season.
* The Japanese government approved a massive $117 billion of
spending to revive the economy in the biggest stimulus since the
financial crisis, a move that boosted optimism about the global
outlook.
* Basic materials shares could be hurt after China's annual
consumer inflation rate picked up to a seven-month high,
narrowing the scope for the central bank to boost the economy by
easing monetary policy.
* S&P 500 futures dipped 1 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 7
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
* American Express said it would cut about 5,400
jobs, or 8.5 percent of its workforce, as it restructures its
business and pays legal bills.
* Boeing's 787 Dreamliner jet suffered a cracked
cockpit window and an oil leak on separate flights in Japan on
Friday - the latest in a series of incidents to test confidence
in the new aircraft. Shares fell 1.4 percent to $76 in premarket
trading.
* Best Buy shares fell 1.7 percent to $12.00 in
premarket trading after it reported flat holiday sales at
established U.S. stores.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases November
international trade figures at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters poll expect a trade deficit of $41.3
billion in November against a gap of $42.24 billion in October.
* At the same time, the Labor Department releases
import-export prices for December. Economists forecast a 0.1
percent rise in imports and an unchanged reading for exports.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Charles
Plosser speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey
Economic Leadership Forum at 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).