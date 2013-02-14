CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St flat as M&A offsets overseas data

(Corrects to show AB InBev, not Constellation Brands, is taking
over Grupo Modelo)
* U.S. jobless claims hint at firming job market
* Berkshire and 3G Capital to buy Heinz, whose shares soar
* Constellation up after revised AB InBev-Modelo deal
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1 pct; S&P, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Thursday as a flurry of merger deals and better-than-expected
jobs data offset signs of economic weakness in Europe and Japan
Shares of H.J. Heinz Co jumped 20 percent to $72.51
after it said Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and
3G Capital will buy the food company for $72.50 a share, or $28
billion including debt.
Also supporting the market was data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected in the latest week.
Stocks fell earlier after a report the euro zone's gross
domestic product contracted by the steepest amount since the
first quarter of 2009. In addition, Japan's GDP shrank 0.1
percent in the fourth quarter, crushing expectations of a modest
return to growth.
"The only reason a company buys another company is because
they see an upside. Even though we are at multiyear highs, this
kind of activity shows that there is more room for a rally,
feeding optimism to the market," said Randy Frederick, director
of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.
But Frederick added the market would have to see small
corrections before breaking above current levels, where indexes
have been hovering for almost two weeks. The S&P 500 is up more
than 6 percent so far this year, near its highest level since
November 2007.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.75
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,969.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.45 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,519.88.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.35 points, or
0.04 percent, at 3,195.53.
Constellation Brands soared more than 31 percent to
$41.80 after AB InBev's deal to take over Mexican brewer Grupo
Modelo was revised to grant Constellation
perpetual rights to distribute Corona and other Modelo brands in
the United States. AB InBev ADRs gained 5.9 percent to
$93.46.
American Airlines and US Airways Group said they
plan to merge in a deal that will form the world's biggest air
carrier, with an equity valuation of about $11 billion. US
Airways shares fell 6.8 percent to $13.67.
Weakness in Europe contributed to a 5 percent drop in
revenue from the region for Cisco Systems, which
nonetheless beat estimates as it reported its results late
Wednesday. The company's shares slid 1.4 percent to $20.85.
General Motors Co reported a weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit, also citing bigger losses in Europe
alongside lower prices in its core North American market. The
stock was off 1.7 percent at $28.19.
