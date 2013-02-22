US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as technology stocks gain

* HP surges after earnings, outlook
* S&P on pace for first weekly loss of year
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday,
rebounding after two days of losses, led by gains in technology
stocks after better-than-expected earnings from Hewlett-Packard.
The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 1.9 percent over the
past two sessions, its worst two-day drop since early November,
putting the index on pace for its first weekly decline of the
year. The retreat was triggered by minutes from the Federal
Reserve's January meeting released earlier in the week which
suggested stimulus measures may end earlier than thought.
Still, the index is up nearly 6 percent for the year and
managed to hold the 1,500 support level, despite the recent
declines.
"When you get a move like that, you are bound to see a pause
and the Fed minutes is a good enough reason to at least
reassess," said Michael Marrale, head of research sales and
trading at ITG in New York.
"But if, in fact, things do heat up a bit (in the economy),
ultimately we are going to see rates go higher and ultimately,
that will take money out of bonds and into equities, which is a
major backstop for equities."
Hewlett-Packard Co jumped 8 percent to $18.48 as the
top boost on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the No. 1 PC maker's
quarterly revenue and forecasts beat analysts' expectations as
it continued to cut costs under CEO Meg Whitman's turnaround
plan. The S&P technology sector was up
0.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.07 points,
or 0.45 percent, at 13,942.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.85 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,510.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 18.59 points, or 0.59
percent, at 3,150.08.
Also buoying tech stocks were gains in semiconductor
companies Marvell Technology Group Ltd, up 1.6 percent
at $9.63, and Texas Instruments Inc, up 3.6 percent at
$33.65. The PHLX semiconductor index gained 1.3 percent.
Marvell forecast results this quarter that were largely
above analysts' expectations as it gained market share in the
hard-disk drive and flash-storage businesses.
Fellow chipmaker Texas Instruments raised its quarterly
dividend by a third and said it would buy back an additional $5
billion in stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch dropped 5 percent to $46.57
after the clothing retailer reported a drop in fourth-quarter
comparable sales, even as its latest quarterly earnings topped
estimates.
Insurer American International Group Inc posted
fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. Shares
advanced 4 percent to $38.78.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning,
of 427 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 69.3
percent have exceeded analysts' expectations, compared with a 62
percent average since 1994 and 65 percent over the past four
quarters.
Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated
to have risen 5.9 percent, according to the data, above a 1.9
percent forecast at the start of the earnings season.