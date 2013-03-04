US STOCKS-Futures slip as growth concerns weigh

* Futures down: S&P 1 pt, Dow 17 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
* Growth concerns on China plans to contain housing costs
* Investors to take breather with stocks at high levels
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Monday as worries about the prospects for global
economic growth prompted investors to take a step back from
equities that are within reach of record highs.
China could increase required downpayments and loan rates
for buyers of second homes in cities where prices are rising too
quickly, in the government's latest move to contain housing
costs.
The plans, announced by the cabinet late on Friday, were
stricter than expected and prompted worries about slower growth
in China.
"It raises the question of growth in China," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Along with the possibility of another Italian election on
the horizon and the automatic spending cuts that are starting to
go into effect in the United States, it could give investors the
opportunity to take money off the table, Cardillo said.
"All of these things are an excuse for the market to take a
little bit of a breather and have a choppy session," said
Cardillo.
Separately, data showed growth in China's services sector
expanded at its slowest pace in five months in
February.
Domestically, the $85 billion in across-the-board spending
cuts officially started taking effect over the weekend. Stocks
have so far shrugged off concerns about the so-called sequester,
but signs the cuts are beginning to take a toll on the economy
could jostle markets.
President Barack Obama raised again the issue of cutting
entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security as a way out
of damaging budget cuts, a White House official said on Sunday.
S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down
17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12.75 points.
Stocks have climbed to multiyear highs in recent months,
putting the S&P 500 and Dow within sight of their record high
levels. The indexes are up more than 6 and 7 percent,
respectively, for the year so far.
The latest flare-up in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
also weighed on futures as Italy appeared to be inching toward
another round of elections within months.
Center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement boss Beppe Grillo to support
a new government or return to the polls.
Warren Buffett, speaking on CNBC, said stocks are cheaper
than other investments now. On Friday, Buffett warned
shareholders that Berkshire Hathaway may end a long
streak of outperforming the S&P 500 this year, even as he said
he was still hunting for acquisitions.