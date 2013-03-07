US STOCKS-Futures edge up, jobless claims on tap

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Thursday, ahead of data on the jobs market due later in the morning, with investors poised to push the rally to new highs.
* The Dow racked up record levels for the second day in a row on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 inched up to just 1.5 percent below its own record close.
* A report on initial jobless claims due at 8:30 am ET (1300 GMT) was expected to show the number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly to 355,000 last week, and the trend of a slowly improving job market is seen to be intact.
* Investor attention will remain on the labor market ahead of Friday's non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show the economy added 160,000 jobs in February.
S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 38 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.
* Other data on tap includes the trade balance and consumer credit, both for January. [ECI/US}
* Focus will also be on action from central banks around the world. In an announcement later in the morning, the European Central Bank was expected to hold its interest rates at a record low 0.75 percent, though it is seen eschewing dramatic action to help struggling euro zone countries.
* The Bank of England decided not to pump more money into Britain's ailing economy, while it left rates at 0.5 percent.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.