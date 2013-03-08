US STOCKS-China data lifts futures ahead of payrolls data

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. ET
* China exports grow in February
* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 3.7 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track to rise for a sixth
straight session and the Dow set to scale fresh peaks after
positive export data from China and ahead of the release of U.S.
payrolls data.
The government's non-farm payrolls data is due at 8:30 a.m.
ET (1330 GMT) and follows a better-than-expected ADP
private-sector employment report and weekly initial jobless
claims earlier in the week. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect that 160,000 jobs were created in February versus 157,000
jobs in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to
remain unchanged from 7.9 percent rate in January.
China's exports soared 21.8 percent in February from a year
ago, exceeding expectations and suggesting global demand may
also be on the mend. Imports fell 15.2 percent to 13-month lows.
"With promising Chinese economic data, the market is
enthusiastic and continuing its positive run, fueling additional
optimism ahead of the employment data," said Andre Bakhos,
director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"There appears to be a high confidence level the payroll
numbers will be better than consensus given the peek at the
private payroll numbers earlier this week."
The benchmark S&P index has advanced 1.7 percent in
the week, its biggest weekly gain so far this year, on data
showing an improving labor market picture and expectations the
Federal Reserve will not end its economic stimulus program soon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Thursday at a
record high for a third consecutive session and the S&P is about
2 percent away from an all-time intraday high as investors have
kept any dips contained by seizing the opportunity to buy.
But the possibility of a pullback continues to be eyed, as
the last correction for the benchmark S&P index was nearly a
year ago - a 9.9 percent slide between April highs to the start
of June.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
Later in the session, the Commerce Department will release
wholesale inventories for January at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast inventories to rise 0.3
percent versus a drop of 0.1 percent in December.
Pandora Media shares jumped 23.1 percent to $14.44 in
premarket trade on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The
company also said CEO Joseph Kennedy is stepping down in a
surprise announcement.
Google's Motorola Mobility unit is to shed another
1,200 jobs or 10 percent of its workforce as the smartphone
maker tries to return to profitability, Google said on Friday.
SkullCandy Inc shares tumbled 19.2 percent to $5.43
in premarket trading after the headphone maker reported
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue but said it expects
to post a loss in the current quarter.
European shares rose on Friday as investors anticipated a
strong U.S. jobs figure, with unprecedented central bank
monetary policy supporting equities around multi-year highs.
Asian shares rose as gains in U.S. stocks on solid data and
Chinese exports that beat forecasts underpinned investor risk
sentiment while denting demand for safe-haven gold.