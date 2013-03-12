US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower after 7-day rally, warning on Europe

* Euro zone crisis "not over," ECB official says
* Shares of Yum Brands rise on China restaurant sales
* Retailer Costco posts stronger-than-expected profit
* Indexes off: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Tuesday as investors paused after a seven-session string of
gains and the Bundesbank's chief warned the euro zone's crisis
has not ended.
Both the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 index have rallied for
seven consecutive sessions, with the Dow closing at another
record high on Monday and the S&P within 10 points of its
all-time closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
Any pullback may be short-lived, however, as investors have
been using recent dips as a buying opportunity.
Sounding a note of caution in Europe, Jens Weidmann, head of
Germany's central bank and a member of the European Central
Bank's governing council, said the euro zone's "crisis is not
over despite the recent calm on financial markets," adding that
the region's economic stability remains on shaky ground.
"The thought is they have their problems and they are
working on those problems, just as we did," said Frank Lesh, a
futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
On Wall Street, investors' confidence has grown, leading to
a gain of more than 10 percent for the year by the Dow and more
than 9 percent by the S&P. Signs of improvement in the economy
and the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing have helped to
drive the gains.
The boost in confidence was reflected in the Chicago Board
Options Exchange Volatility Index, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, which gained 2.8 percent to 11.88 but was
at its lowest intraday level since April 2007.
"The data has been improving. No horror stories out of
Europe at the moment, and China is on the mend. There is nothing
out there that tells you anything besides 'stay long and be
long,'" said Lesh.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 7.80 points, or
0.05 percent, to 14,439.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 1.89 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,554.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 6.33 points, or 0.19
percent, to 3,246.55.
Merck shares jumped 4.4 percent to $45.60 to help
curb declines on both the Dow and S&P after the pharmaceutical
company said an independent monitoring board had allowed it to
continue with a large trial assessing the safety and
effectiveness of its Vytorin cholesterol treatment.
Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 39 percent
increase in quarterly profit, beating expectations, on
increasing sales, membership fees and a tax benefit related to a
special cash dividend. Costco shares gained 1.5 percent to
$104.02.
Yum Brands Inc advanced 3.4 percent to $70.06 after
the parent company of the KFC restaurant chain reported an
unexpected rise in February sales in China.