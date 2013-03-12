US STOCKS-Wall Street slips after 7-day rally, warning on Europe

* Rally takes a break after string of modest gains
* Euro zone crisis "not over," ECB official says
* Tech shares fall as big-cap companies weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks sagged on Tuesday
as investors paused after a seven-session string of gains and
the Bundesbank's chief warned the euro zone's crisis has not
ended.
On Wall Street, investors' confidence has grown in recent
months, leading to a gain of more than 10 percent for the year
by the Dow and nearly 9 percent by the S&P 500. Signs of
improvement in the economy and the Federal Reserve's
quantitative easing have helped to drive the advance.
Heading into Tuesday, both the Dow and benchmark S&P 500
index had rallied for seven consecutive sessions, with the Dow
closing at another record high on Monday. The S&P is within
reach of its all-time closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9,
2007.
"It's natural to have pauses," said John Fox, co-manager of
the FAM Value Fund in Cobleskill, New York.
Adding to the weakness, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's
central bank and a member of the European Central Bank's
governing council, said the euro zone crisis was not over.
Pullbacks during the rally so far this year have not been
too deep as investors look for a good place to buy. Market moves
have also been more muted in recent days, even as stocks have
ground higher.
"The individual days are not huge ... but certainly if you
string a few of them together, it's a nice increase in stock
prices," said Fox.
Tech shares, which have lagged the rally, pulled indexes
lower as heavyweights such as Apple and Google
tumbled. Apple dropped 1.7 percent to $430.57 and Google fell
1.2 percent to $824.87, while the S&P tech sector lost
0.8 percent.
Offsetting the decline, the healthcare sector rose
0.3 percent. Traditionally considered a defensive bet, the
sector has been one of the leaders of the rally so far this
year, accelerating by nearly 12 percent.
In the short-term, however, healthcare appears to be
overbought, suggesting investors may start to put their money
elsewhere. Based on the relative strength index, healthcare has
been overbought since the beginning of the month.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 14.16
points, or 0.10 percent, to 14,433.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 5.53 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,550.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 18.66 points, or 0.57
percent, to 3,234.22.
Merck shares gained 2.8 percent to $44.89 to help
curb declines on both the Dow and S&P after the pharmaceutical
company said an outside board had allowed it to continue a trial
assessing its Vytorin cholesterol treatment.
Yum Brands Inc rose 2.1 percent to $69.25 after the
parent company of the KFC restaurant chain reported an
unexpected rise in February sales in China.