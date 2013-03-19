US STOCKS-Wall St falls on uncertainty about Cypriot plan

* Cyprus crisis fuels worry about contagion in euro zone
* Housing starts rise, permits at 4-1/2 year high
* Walgreen rallies after Amerisource deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct; S&P 0.4 pct; Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
as a planned tax on bank accounts to help pay for Cyprus's
bailout appeared doomed in parliament, fueling caution on Wall
Street about the euro zone crisis.
A vote on the plan, which European officials proposed over
the weekend, may not even take place on Tuesday as planned after
a government spokesman said it was unlikely to pass.
The Cypriot government proposed to spare small savers from
the tax.
Investors in U.S. equities took advantage of the unease in
Europe to cash in some recent gains, which have the S&P 500 on
track to post its best quarter in a year. On Monday, the index
posted its largest drop in three weeks.
"The market is not acting as if there is a reason to panic,
but (Cyprus) is another thing people need to look at. It's
enough reason to be cautious," said Doreen Mogavero, chief
executive of Mogavero, Lee & Co from the floor of the New York
Stock Exchange.
The overhanging concern is that account holders in other
parts of Europe make a run on their banks on concerns they will
also be taxed to help their struggling economies. No sign of a
bank run or any proposal to tax accounts outside Cyprus
appeared.
European bank shares extended their decline on Monday, as
the sector's index fell 2.2 percent.
On Wall Street, energy-related stocks led declines with the
PHLX oil services sector index down 2 percent.
Schlumberger Ltd fell 2.5 percent to $74.46 and
Halliburton dropped 3.1 percent to $39.46.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.2 points or
0.17 percent, to 14,426.86, the S&P 500 lost 6.89 points
or 0.44 percent, to 1,545.21 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.67 points or 0.45 percent, to 3,222.92.
Consumer stocks capped losses on the S&P 500 after Walgreen
Co and partner Alliance Boots said they signed
a 10-year deal with AmerisourceBergen and will take a
stake in the distribution company, ending Walgreen's current
contract with Cardinal Health Inc.
Walgreen shares touched their highest since September 2007
and were last up 5.8 percent at $44.88. Amerisource gained 7
percent to $51.68 and Cardinal dropped 7 percent to $42.89.
Data showed that groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes
climbed in February and new permits for construction rose to
their highest since 2008, in a sign the U.S. housing market
recovery was gathering steam.
The PHLX housing sector index rose 1 percent.
Drugmaker Affymax Inc said it was considering
selling itself or filing for bankruptcy as it struggles to stay
afloat following the recent recall of its sole commercial
product. The stock plunged 59.6 percent to $1.18.