US STOCKS-Futures edge up as focus shifts to Fed

* Fed seen sticking to stimulus as Cyprus rekindles global
risks
* Cyprus leaders make efforts to avert crisis after
rejecting EU bailout
* FOMC to issue statement, Bernanke news conference on tap
* Futures up: S&P 5.6 pts; Dow 41 pts; Nasdaq 15 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday as the focus shifted from concerns about Cyprus's
financial health to the statement from the Federal Reserve's
policy committee and news conference by Chairman Ben Bernanke
later in the day.
* The Federal Reserve looks set to sustain its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S. economic
data as a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis following
Cyprus's troubles reminds officials of a risky global
environment.
* Cypriot leaders held crisis talks on Wednesday to avert
financial meltdown after the Cypriot parliament rejected the
terms of a European Union bailout, throwing efforts to rescue
the latest casualty of the euro zone debt crisis into disarray.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached a $546 million
settlement with the trustee liquidating the failed broker-dealer
unit of MF Global Holdings, a court filing showed
* A key U.S. bank regulator has called for improvement in
the management of JPMorgan Chase & Co on concerns linked to the
multi-billion dollar "London Whale" trading loss last year, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing knowledgeable sources.
* European Union lawmakers are expected to agree on
Wednesday to bar bankers in Europe from getting bonuses bigger
than their salary, introducing the first cap of its kind
globally.
* S&P 500 futures added 5.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 41
points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15 points.
* Roche Holding and a buyout group comprising KKR &
Co LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC have joined the bidding
for Life Technologies Corp, a genetic testing company
coveted for its advanced diagnostics and steady cash flow,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* FedEx Corp reported a 31 percent drop in
quarterly profit due to restructuring costs and weakness in its
air freight express business.
* General Mills, the U.S. maker of Yoplait yogurt,
Cheerios cereal and Progresso soups, reported a higher quarterly
profit on Wednesday, helped by the recent acquisitions of Yoki
Alimentos in Brazil and Yoplait Canada.