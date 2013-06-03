US STOCKS-S&P dips after data but Merck lifts Dow

* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in May -ISM
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks were mostly lower
in choppy trade on Monday as the latest data on manufacturing
continued to paint a mixed picture on the strength of the
economy.
The S&P 500 fluctuated between losses and gains but the Dow
managed to post a slight gain, boosted by a 5.3 percent jump in
Merck & Co Inc.
"We are at all-time highs and the data is not supporting the
all-time highs. There is a realization that unless things start
to turn around we could be in for a little bit of a correction,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
"You won't get a 10 or 15 percent correction because the Fed
won't let that happen, but pulling back to 1,600 is really not
that big a deal."
U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in May to its lowest
level since June 2009, but a separate report showed construction
spending rose slightly in April.
Trading has been volatile for the past week, with intraday
swings of 1 percent up or down, on concerns that the Fed may
reduce its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.00 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 15,170.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 3.12 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,627.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index declined 26.69 points, or 0.77
percent, at 3,429.22.
A popular options gauge that measures the level of anxiety
in the market also showed a jump. The CBOE Volatility index VIX
was up more than 6 percent at 17.32.
In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May
nonfarm payrolls report, scheduled for Friday. Reuters' survey
of analysts shows an expected 170,000 jobs added, slightly
higher than the previous 165,000. The Fed's Beige Book survey of
regional economic conditions is on tap for Wednesday.
Merck shares were the top boost to the Dow after the
company's drug designed to unmask tumor cells and mobilize the
immune system into fighting cancer helped shrink tumors in 38
percent of patients with advanced melanoma in an early-stage
study. The PHLX drug sector index advanced 1 percent.
But F5 Networks Inc was the worst performer on both
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, down 6.7 percent to
$78.64 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the network gear maker to
"equal weight" from "overweight".