US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat after poor factory data, Merck lifts Dow

* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in May -ISM
* Merck shares rally on study of tumor drug
* Indexes: Dow up 0.4 pct; S&P up 0.03 pct; Nasdaq off 0.4
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 3 The S&P 500 index was little
changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity last
month fed worries the economic recovery was struggling, while
gains in Merck & Co's shares lifted the Dow and other
drug companies.
U.S. manufacturing contracted in May to its lowest level
since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply
Management, but a separate report showed spending on
construction rose slightly in April.
"We're getting back to bad news being bad for the market,"
said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National
Securities in New York, which has about $4 billion in assets
under management.
He said last week the market would rise after weak data
because investors saw it as a reason for the Federal Reserve to
continue its stimulus efforts, which have helped stocks rally.
Market breadth was negative, with decliners outpacing
advancers on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
Financial shares on the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and led
losses.
Trading has been volatile for the past week, with intraday
swings of 1 percent up or down, on concerns that the Fed may
reduce its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
Merck shares gained 4.2 percent to $48.68 and gave the Dow
its biggest boost. The company's drug designed to unmask tumor
cells and mobilize the immune system into fighting cancer helped
shrink tumors in 38 percent of patients with advanced melanoma
in an early-stage study. The PHLX drug sector index
advanced 1.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.05 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 15,179.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.46 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,631.20. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.58 points, or 0.39
percent, at 3,442.33.
A popular options gauge that measures the level of anxiety
in the market also rose. The CBOE Volatility index VIX
was up 2.8 percent.
In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Reuters' survey of analysts
shows they expect the economy created on average 170,000 jobs,
slightly higher than the 165,000 jobs added in April. The Fed's
Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions is on tap for
Wednesday.
F5 Networks Inc was the worst performer on both the
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, down 6.6 percent to
$77.65 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the network gear maker.