US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher on stimulus views, Merck gains

* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in May -ISM
* Merck shares rally on study of tumor drug
* Indexes: Dow up 0.9 pct; S&P up 0.6 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday,
helped by weaker-than-expected factory activity that supported
views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place,
while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies.
U.S. manufacturing contracted in May to its lowest level
since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply
Management, but a separate report showed spending on
construction rose slightly in April.
"I think investors are thinking the bigger issue is rapidly
rising interest rates because that is what's foremost in their
minds," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
Trading was volatile, with all three indexes gaining at the
open, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative in late morning
and then positive again before the close.
The S&P consumer staples index, which helped lead
recent losses along with sectors of other high-yielding dividend
stocks, rose 1.1 percent and was the day's best-performing
sector. U.S. bond prices were flat to higher.
Speculation the Fed may reduce its monetary stimulus earlier
than expected has pushed stocks down in recent sessions and
lifted bond yields.
Merck shares gained 3.7 percent to $48.45 and gave
the Dow its biggest boost. The company's drug designed to unmask
tumor cells and mobilize the immune system into fighting cancer
helped shrink tumors in 38 percent of patients with advanced
melanoma in an early-stage study. The PHLX drug sector index
advanced 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.46
points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,254.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,640.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,465.37.
Market breadth was more negative than positive, however,
with decliners outpacing advancers on the New York Stock
Exchange.
In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Reuters' survey of analysts
shows they expect the economy created on average 170,000 jobs,
slightly higher than the 165,000 jobs added in April. The Fed's
Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions is on tap for
Wednesday.
On the Nasdaq, Intel rose 4 percent to $25.24.
Samsung Electronics Co said it will use Intel
processors to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android
tablets. FBR raised its rating on the stock.
F5 Networks Inc was among the day's worst
performers, ending down 4.9 percent to $79.16 after Morgan
Stanley downgraded the network gear maker.