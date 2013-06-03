US STOCKS-Wall St ends up on Fed stimulus views; Merck gains

* U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in May -ISM
* Merck shares rally on study of tumor drug
* Indexes: Dow up 0.9 pct; S&P up 0.6 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as
weaker-than-expected factory activity supported views the
Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while
gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies.
U.S. manufacturing contracted in May, hitting the lowest
level since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply
Management, though a government report showed spending on
construction rose slightly in April.
"I think investors are thinking the bigger issue is rapidly
rising interest rates because that is what's foremost in their
minds," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
Trading was volatile on higher-than-average volume. All
three indexes gained at the open, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
turned negative in late morning before reversing course again to
finish higher.
The S&P consumer staples index, which helped lead
recent losses along with other sectors that include many stocks
that pay high dividends, rose 1.1 percent and was the day's
best-performing sector. U.S. bond prices were flat to higher.
Speculation the Fed may reduce its monetary stimulus earlier
than expected has pushed stocks down in recent sessions and
lifted bond yields.
Merck shares gained 3.7 percent to $48.45 and gave
the Dow its biggest boost. A Merck drug designed to unmask tumor
cells and mobilize the immune system into fighting cancer helped
shrink tumors in 38 percent of patients with advanced melanoma
in an early-stage study. The PHLX drug sector index
advanced 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.46
points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,254.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,640.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,465.37.
Despite the gains in the major indexes, decliners outpaced
advancers on the New York Stock Exchange.
In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May
non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Reuters' survey of analysts
shows they expect the economy created on average 170,000 jobs,
slightly higher than the 165,000 jobs added in April. The Fed's
Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions is on tap for
Wednesday.
On the Nasdaq, Intel rose 4 percent to $25.24.
Samsung Electronics Co said it will use Intel
processors to power a new version of one of its top-tier Android
tablets. FBR raised its rating on the stock.
F5 Networks Inc was among the day's worst
performers, ending down 4.9 percent to $79.16 after Morgan
Stanley downgraded the network gear maker.
Volume was 7.77 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, compared with average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Decliners outpaced advancers on the NYSE by about 16 to 13
while advancers outpaced decliners on the Nasdaq by a ratio of
about 7 to 5.