US STOCKS-Futures flat as market takes breather; Fed speakers on tap

* Dow has ended higher for the past 20 Tuesdays
* Number of Fed speakers on tap, trading likely to be
volatile
* International trade data due
* Futures: S&P flat, Dow down 8 pts, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as the market paused from gains and
investors awaited several Federal Reserve speakers, who might
provide clues on how long the Fed intends to maintain stimulus
efforts.
* Intraday swings have increased in the past week as
concerns rose about the likelihood of the Fed's reducing sooner
than expected its bond-buyng to aid the economy.
* Many investors are also likely to hold off big bets until
the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. The market will also focus on the Fed's Beige Book of
economic conditions due on Wednesday.
* Tuesday's Fed speakers include Fed Governor Sarah Bloom
Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher.
* If the Dow ends higher Tuesday, it will be the 21st
Tuesday for the Dow to gain, the longest winning streak for any
day of the week since 1900.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 4
points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
* European stocks were slightly higher in thin trading. One
London-based trader cited buying by funds around midday, marking
their performance against benchmarks as driving the move.
* Wall Street stocks rallied late on Monday, after
disappointing factory data and comments from Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, who told Bloomberg
Television that the central bank is committed to its record
stimulus program.
* U.S. international trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT)
* In corporate news, shares of Zynga Inc rose 1
percent in premarket trade, a day after the online gaming
company announced its biggest ever round of layoffs and warned
of weak bookings for the current quarter.
* U.S. regulators proposed designating American
International Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc
and GE Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a
long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to
markets.
* FedEx Corp said on Monday it will permanently
retire or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft and more
than 300 engines as the package delivery company modernizes its
fleet.