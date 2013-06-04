US STOCKS-Futures pause after gains, Fed speakers on tap

* Dow has ended higher for the past 20 Tuesdays
* Several Fed speakers on tap, trading likely to be volatile
* U.S. international trade data due
* Futures: S&P flat, Dow off 6 pts, Nasdaq up 3.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as the market paused from gains, but
trading was expected to be volatile as several Federal Reserve
speakers due to speak may provide clues on how long the Fed
intends to maintain stimulus efforts.
Intraday swings have increased in the past week as concerns
rose about the likelihood of the Fed's reducing sooner than
expected its bond-buyng to aid the economy.
Many investors are also likely to hold off big bets until
the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. The market will also focus on the Fed's Beige Book of
economic conditions due on Wednesday.
"There is not much to drive direction this morning as we
come off a good, solid recovery performance yesterday, coming
off that key 1,625 level on the S&P 500," said Andre Bakhos,
director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"It's a bit of a pause now but that could easily change on
whatever theme that comes up."
Tuesday's Fed speakers include Fed Governor Sarah Bloom
Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher.
If the Dow ends higher Tuesday, it will be the 21st Tuesday
for the Dow to gain, the longest winning streak for any day of
the week since 1900.
S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 6
points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.5 points.
European stocks were slightly higher in thin trading. One
London-based trader cited buying by funds around midday, marking
their performance against benchmarks as driving the move.
Overnight, Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 2
percent to mark its biggest one-day rise in three weeks on
Tuesday, as investors scooped up battered stocks such as
financials, which had fallen from recent peaks into bear market
territory.
Wall Street stocks rallied late on Monday, after
disappointing factory data and comments from Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, who told Bloomberg
Television that the central bank is committed to its record
stimulus program.
U.S. international trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT)
In corporate news, shares of Zynga Inc rose 1
percent in premarket trade, a day after the online gaming
company announced its biggest ever round of layoffs and warned
of weak bookings for the current quarter.
U.S. regulators proposed designating American International
Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc and GE
Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a
long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to
markets.
FedEx Corp said on Monday it will permanently retire
or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft and more than 300
engines as the package delivery company modernizes its fleet.