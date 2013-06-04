US STOCKS-Wall St set to edge up, Dow for another strong Tuesday

* Dow has ended higher for the past 20 Tuesdays
* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April
* Fed speakers likely to mean volatile trading
* Futures: S&P up 3 pts, Dow up 13 pts, Nasdaq up 9.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 4 Wall Street was set for a
slightly higher open, putting the Dow on track for another
strong Tuesday, while data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened
in April.
The session was expected to be volatile as several Federal
Reserve speakers were due to speak on Tuesday and may provide
clues on how long the Fed will maintain its stimulus efforts.
If the Dow ends the session higher, it will be the 21st
Tuesday for the Dow to gain, the longest winning streak for any
day of the week since 1900.
Intraday swings have increased in the past week as concerns
rose about the likelihood of the Fed's reducing its bond-buyng
program to aid the economy sooner than expected.
Many investors are also likely to hold off big bets until
the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. On Wednesday the market get an anecdotal look at
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book.
Some analysts say the market - with the S&P 500 up more than
15 percent so far this year - is not as strong as it looks.
"It seems like the market just wants to go higher and
higher, but one thing that worries me is the advance-decline
numbers which hit the worst in four years yesterday," said Frank
Gretz, market analyst and technician for brokerage Wellington
Shields & Co in New York.
"When the average of a stock is underperforming stock market
(index) averages like yesterday when the S&P rose but declines
beat advancers, that shows that the market is not as strong as
it looks."
On Tuesday, decliners outpaced advancers on the NYSE by
about 16 to 13 while advancers outpaced decliners on the Nasdaq
by a ratio of about 7 to 5.
S&P 500 futures added 3.9 points and slightly higher
than fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 13
points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.5 points.
Tuesday's Fed speakers include Fed Governor Sarah Bloom
Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher.
The U.S. trade deficit widened in April as a rise in imports
offset a rebound in exports, suggesting that trade remained a
drag on economic growth as the second quarter started.
Stock index futures were little changed.
European stocks were slightly higher in thin trading. One
London-based trader cited buying by funds around midday, marking
their performance against benchmarks as driving the move.
Overnight, Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 2
percent to mark its biggest one-day rise in three weeks on
Tuesday, as investors scooped up battered stocks such as
financials, which had fallen from recent peaks into bear market
territory.
Wall Street stocks rallied late on Monday, after
disappointing factory data and comments from Federal Reserve
Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, who told Bloomberg
Television that the central bank is committed to its record
stimulus program.
In corporate news, shares of Zynga Inc could be in
the spotlight a day after the online gaming company announced
its biggest ever round of layoffs and warned of weak bookings
for the current quarter. The stock was flat in premarket
trade.
Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said it
would buy marketing software provider ExactTarget for
$2.5 billion. Salesforce.com is seeking to build a marketing
platform that will tap increasing use of mobile devices and
social networks. Salesforce.com shares lost 3.5 percent in
premarket trade.
U.S. regulators proposed designating American International
Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc and GE
Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a
long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to
markets.
FedEx Corp said on Monday it will permanently retire
or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft and more than 300
engines as the package delivery company modernizes its fleet.