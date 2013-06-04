US STOCKS-Wall St edges up, Dow set for another strong Tuesday

* Dow has ended higher for the past 20 Tuesdays
* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April
* Fed speakers likely to mean volatile trading
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct; S&P 0.2 pct; Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks inched higher,
putting the Dow on track for yet another strong Tuesday, but
market participants say the direction could easily turn as the
market gets more clues on when the Federal Reserve may reduce
its stimulus efforts.
If the Dow ends the session higher, it will be the 21st
Tuesday for the Dow to gain, the longest winning streak for any
day of the week since 1900.
"We are seeing the continuation of yesterday's relief rally
after the big selloff last week. We are still in relief buying
mode but volatility has ticked up significantly here," said Ryan
Detrick, senior analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Detrick noted that the market is starting to see "internals
deteriorate when the indexes are moving higher." The number of
stocks hitting 52-week highs that quickly turn around to end the
week lower has grown sharply in the past week.
"Although this doesn't suggest a major correction, it is a
near-term warning sign," Detrick said.
Tuesday's session was expected to be volatile as several
Federal Reserve speakers were speaking in public, including Fed
Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
President Esther George and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher.
Intraday swings have increased in the past week as concerns
rose about the likelihood of the Fed's reducing its bond-buying
program to aid the economy sooner than expected.
Many investors are also likely to hold off big bets until
the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary
policy. On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.96 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 15,278.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.54 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,642.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.65 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,472.01.
In corporate news, web-based software maker Salesforce.com
Inc said it would buy marketing software provider
ExactTarget for $2.5 billion. Salesforce.com is seeking
to build a marketing platform that will tap increasing use of
mobile devices and social networks. Salesforce.com shares lost
3.9 percent to $39.41.
U.S. regulators proposed designating American International
Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc and GE
Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a
long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to
markets.
FedEx Corp said on Monday it will permanently retire
or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft and more than 300
engines as the package delivery company modernizes its fleet.
The stock was up 0.8 percent at $98.49.
Earlier, data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in April
as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, suggesting
that trade remained a drag on economic growth as the second
quarter started.