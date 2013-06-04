US STOCKS-Wall St flat after volatile sessions as Fed clues sought

* Fed speakers likely to mean volatile trading
* Salesforce.com to buy ExactTarget for $2.5 billion
* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct; S&P 0.05 pct; Nasdaq 0.28 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday as investors paused after two choppy sessions before
a flurry of data and Federal Reserve speakers that may sway
investor sentiment on the likelihood the central bank may trim
its stimulus measures.
After a sharp selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 recovered some
of the declines in Monday's session when weaker-than-expected
manufacturing data buttressed the belief the Fed will keep its
economic stimulus in place.
Many investors are likely to hold off big bets until the
non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's monetary policy.
On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book, labor market
conditions in the form of the ADP employment report, and ISM
services data.
"With no real catalysts to push us in one direction or
another but with plenty of catalysts on the horizon I am not
surprised to see markets trending sideways," said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Trading on Tuesday could be volatile later in the session as
several Federal Reserve officials will be speaking in public,
including Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Kansas City Federal
Reserve Bank President Esther George and Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher.
"We tend to overreact and shoot first when we get Fed
commentary these days, and unless you read the program and
notice which jersey the particular Fed speaker is wearing,
meaning are they a voter or non-voter, the market can
overreact," said Hogan.
Intraday swings have increased in recent weeks as minutes
from the central bank's most recent meeting and testimony from
Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress heightened concerns the Fed
may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 2.69 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 15,256.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 0.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,641.20. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 9.87 points, or 0.28
percent, to 3,475.24.
In corporate news, web-based software maker Salesforce.com
Inc said it would buy marketing software provider
ExactTarget for $2.5 billion. Salesforce.com shares lost
2.8 percent to $39.90 while ExactTraget shares surged 52.5
percent to $33.70.
U.S. regulators proposed designating American International
Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc and GE
Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a
long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to
markets. Prudential shares gained 0.5 percent to $69.95 and GE
dipped 0.3 percent to $23.58.
S&P Dow Jones Indexes said after the close on Monday that
AIG and General Motors Co will rejoin the S&P 500 index
after the close of trading on June 6. GM shares climbed 1.9
percent to $35.08 and AIG shed 0.6 percent to $44.48.
Earlier, data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in April
as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, suggesting
that trade remained a drag on economic growth as the second
quarter started.