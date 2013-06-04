US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as Fed clues awaited

* Dollar General slumps after outlook
* Salesforce.com to buy ExactTarget for $2.5 billion
* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct; S&P 0.31 pct; Nasdaq 0.22 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday
as investors paused after two choppy sessions before a flurry of
data and Federal Reserve speakers that may sway investor
sentiment on the possibility the central bank may trim its
stimulus measures.
After a sharp selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 recovered some
of the declines in Monday's session when weaker-than-expected
manufacturing data buttressed the belief the Fed will keep its
economic stimulus in place.
Many investors are likely to hold off big bets until the
non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment
situation, the key factor for the Fed's monetary policy.
On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at
economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book, labor market
conditions in the form of the ADP employment report, and ISM
services data.
"With no real catalysts to push us in one direction or
another but with plenty of catalysts on the horizon I am not
surprised to see markets trending sideways," said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Trading on Tuesday could be volatile later in the session as
several Federal Reserve officials will be speaking in public,
including Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Kansas City Federal
Reserve Bank President Esther George and Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher.
Raskin, who began speaking at the Roosevelt Institute at
12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) said progress has been made in the U.S.
labor market since the depths of the recession, but the
unemployment rate remains high.
Intraday swings have increased in recent weeks as minutes
from the central bank's most recent meeting and testimony from
Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress heightened concerns the Fed
may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected.
"We tend to overreact and shoot first when we get Fed
commentary these days, and unless you read the program and
notice which jersey the particular Fed speaker is wearing,
meaning are they a voter or non-voter, the market can
overreact," Hogan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 44.31
points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,209.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 5.11 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,635.31. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 7.61 points, or 0.22
percent, to 3,457.75.
In corporate news, web-based software maker Salesforce.com
Inc said it would buy marketing software provider
ExactTarget for $2.5 billion. Salesforce.com shares lost
3.5 percent to $39.60 while ExactTraget shares surged 52.5
percent to $33.71.
Dollar General Corp was down 7.5 percent to $49.56,
the worst performer on the S&P 500, after the discount chain cut
the top end of its full-year profit forecast, warning of
moderating sales growth and declining margins as frugal shoppers
make it difficult to raise prices.
S&P Dow Jones Indexes said after the close on Monday that
American International Group Inc and General Motors Co
will rejoin the S&P 500 index after the close of trading
on June 6. GM shares climbed 2.2 percent to $35.17 and AIG shed
0.8 percent to $44.39.
Earlier, data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in April
as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, suggesting
that trade remained a drag on economic growth as the second
quarter started.