US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concern Fed may scale back stimulus

* George says markets need to be weaned off Fed's
bond-buying
* Dollar General slumps after outlook
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct; S&P 0.6 pct; Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks declined on
Tuesday, extending recent losses as investors took profits on
speculation the Federal Reserve may reduce its economic
stimulus.
Growth-oriented sectors were among the hardest hit, a change
from last week when investors booked profits in high-dividend
paying shares. The S&P energy index was down 0.9
percent.
Decliners were outpacing advancers on the New York Stock
Exchange by about 2 to 1. Decliners were ahead on Monday as well
even though stocks closed higher.
The S&P 500 inched closer to its 50-day moving average at
around 1,602, signaling more bearish sentiment.
"The market has taken on kind of a heavy feel to it.
Clearly the 50-day moving average around 1,600 seems to have
almost magnetic qualities," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
urged the Fed to ease off its aggressive bond purchases. George
has been a steady critic of the program and has voted against it
at every Fed meeting so far this year.
George said slowing bond buying would help wean financial
markets off their dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S.
central bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 93.84
points, or 0.62 percent, at 15,160.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.99 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,630.43.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.77 points, or
0.60 percent, at 3,444.59.
All three indexes at one point fell more than 1 percent.
Intraday market swings have increased in recent weeks.
Minutes from the central bank's most recent meeting and recent
remarks by Chairman Ben Bernanke have heightened concerns the
Fed may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected.
Dollar General Corp was down 7.9 percent at $49.31,
the worst performer on the S&P 500, after the discount chain cut
the top end of its full-year profit forecast. The company warned
of moderating sales growth and declining margins as frugal
shoppers make it difficult to raise prices.