US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower on concerns Fed may scale back stimulus

* George says markets need to be weaned off Fed's
bond-buying
* Dollar General slumps after outlook
* Indexes down: Dow -0.5 pct; S&P -0.6 pct; Nasdaq -0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors sold
growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may
slow the pace of its economic stimulus.
The move follows a roughly 2 percent retreat in the last two
weeks from a seven-month run of gains, which had been partly
driven by continued economic support from the U.S. central bank.
"It seems as though perhaps investors are tiring at the
moment of being long equities, while (the market has) been in
this trading range. It has been failing to resume its
enthusiasm, and I think it's inviting investors" to take
profits, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
He said the S&P 500 seemed to slowly be moving closer to its
50-day moving average, which stands at around 1,602.
"The market has taken on kind of a heavy feel to it," he
added.
Growth-oriented sectors were among the hardest hit, a switch
from last week when investors booked profits in high-dividend
paying shares. The S&P financial index was down 0.9
percent, while the telecommunications index was up 0.9
percent.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George,
who has been a steady critic of the program and has voted
against it at every Fed meeting so far this year, again urged
the Fed to ease off its aggressive bond purchases. George said
slowing bond buying would help wean financial markets off their
dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.49
points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,177.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,631.38
for the day, but remains up 14.4 percent for the year.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.11 points, or
0.58 percent, at 3,445.26.
The Dow's decline also ended a 20-week-long streak of gains
on Tuesdays.
All three indexes had been down more than 1 percent during
the session. Intraday market volatility has picked up since
minutes from the U.S. central bank's most recent meeting and
recent remarks by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke heightened concerns
the Fed may reduce the pace of its bond-buying program sooner
than expected.
Market breadth was also negative, with decliners outpacing
advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by nearly two to one.
Dollar General Corp dropped 9.2 percent to $48.64,
the worst percentage performer on the S&P 500, after the
discount chain cut the top end of its full-year profit forecast.
The company also warned of moderating sales growth and declining
margins as frugal shoppers make it difficult to raise prices.
Salesforce.com Inc shares slid 7.9 percent to $37.80
after it said it will pay $2.5 billion for marketing software
maker ExactTarget Inc. Shares of ExactTarget soared 52.4
percent to $33.69.
Driving the Salesforce.com declines were investor fears that
the bid, priced at $33.75 a share, will depress margins in the
near term.
Volume was roughly 6.8 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, slightly above the
average daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion shares this
year.
Decliners outpaced advancers on the Nasdaq by two to one.