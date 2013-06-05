US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after private sector jobs report

* Investors cautious on worries Fed may slow stimulus

* Fed beige book to provide more clues on growth

* Private sector added 135,00 jobs in May

* Futures off: S&P 6.8 pts; Dow 100 pts; Nasdaq 9 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, June 5 Wall Street was set to open lower Wednesday amid lingering concern that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus program.

A private sector jobs report showed companies picked up the pace of hiring in May, though job growth remained sluggish. The data, ahead of the crucial nonfarm payrolls report Friday, had little impact on stock futures trading.

"The market is overlooking this disappointing number, and putting greater emphasis on the nonfarm payrolls for better clues on what the Fed is going to do," said Andrew Wilkinson chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. LLC.

A separate report showed a gauge of U.S. labor-related costs fell in the first quarter by the most in four years, although the reading appeared distorted by a shift in employee compensation during the prior period to avoid a tax hike.

S&P 500 futures fell 6.8 points and were below fair value on Wednesday, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 45 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 9 points.

Trading has been volatile over the past few weeks amid a slew of economic reports and comments from Fed officials that hinted on when the Fed may start reducing its stimulus efforts, which have powered this year's stock market rally.

The market is expected to continue to be volatile this week, with intraday swings of more than 1 percent in either direction during a single trading session.

After the market opens, factory orders and the ISM non-manufacturing index are due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Fed's beige book, a report on economic conditions of the Federal Open Market Committee, is due at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Investors will peruse it for clues on the Fed's bond-buying program.

"The Fed is likely to say we are in for moderate growth and I don't think anything will be significantly different from previous months," Wilkinson said.

American International Group Inc said Tuesday a proposed $8.5 billion settlement between Bank of America Corp BAC.N and investors of Countrywide Financial Corp mortgage-backed securities was not big enough. AIG shares were down 0.6 percent in premarket trading.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it will begin another round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired during the government's bailout of the U.S. auto sector. The stock was down 0.5 percent in premarket trading.

Japan's Nikkei share average sagged to a two-month low Wednesday, weighing down global shares. European shares fell on concerns about a possible tapering of U.S economic stimulus measures.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming a recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus.