US STOCKS-Wall St drops, investors to seek clues in Fed's Beige Book to give Fed intentions

* Investors cautious on worries Fed may slow stimulus
* Private-sector hiring latest weak economic sign
* U.S. labor costs drop at fastest pace since 1947
* Indexes off: Dow 1.05 pct, S&P 1.09 pct, Nasdaq 1.01 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
amid concern central banks' easy money policies to rescue the
weak economy may not be enough for markets to extend this year's
gains.
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, due to be released at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT), may help answer questions whether the Fed is
moving closer to scaling back its stimulus efforts.
The S&P 500 has fallen more than 3 percent since hitting an
all-time closing high on May 21 as investors worry about a
possible trimming of the U.S. Federal Reserve's unconventional
bond-buying policy to boost growth.
Even with the S&P's recent decline, the benchmark index is
up about 13 percent for the year, leading some market
participants to believe the stock market has risen as far as it
can for the time being. Mixed economic data and doubts about the
ability of the world's major central banks to prop up markets
support the doubts.
"The data is sort of - where do you go? If you get good
data, then that is consistent with what the market has been
doing," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt
Securities in New York.
"And if you get not so good data, at this point does that
still mean the Fed stimulus is enough to offset that? At some
level that is no longer a viable investment philosophy."
Investors will look to the Fed's beige book - a report on
economic conditions for the Federal Open Market Committee - for
clues on the health of the economy, which could give insight
into the future of the Fed's bond-buying program.
After massive gains in Japan by the Nikkei average to start
the year, powered by strong stimulus measures by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, the index has also fallen as expectations for their
effectiveness have decreased.
The S&P 500 materials index down 1.6 percent and
the S&P financial index off 1.5 percent were the worst
performing sectors.
Selling was broad. Declining stocks outnumbered advancing
ones on the NYSE by 2,371 to 575, while on the Nasdaq, decliners
beat advancers 1,833 to 574.
Still, investors will likely hold off on big bets until
Friday, when the key nonfarm payrolls report is released.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 159.58
points, or 1.05 percent, to 15,017.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 17.74 points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,613.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 34.78 points, or 1.01
percent, to 3,410.48.
U.S. service sector activity picked up in May, an industry
report showed, and the Commerce Department said factory orders
grew in April, though less than analysts had expected.
A more important report came earlier in the day from the
private sector, which showed companies had picked up the pace of
hiring in May, though job growth remained sluggish.
Another report showed a gauge of U.S. labor-related costs
fell in the first quarter by the most in four years.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it will begin a fresh
round of sales of the General Motors Co stock it acquired
during the government's bailout of the U.S. auto sector. GM
shares were down 2.1 percent at $34.23.
Apple shares fell 0.5 percent to $447.05 after
Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals'
long-running dispute over mobile device patents.