US STOCKS-Futures rise after two-day skid, claims data on tap

* PepsiCo in talks to buy SodaStream - report
* Initial jobless claims data due
* Costco same-store sales miss estimate
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, indicating stocks may rebound after two
straight days of declines, ahead of data on the labor market.
* The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent Wednesday
and has lost 1.9 percent over the past two sessions as concerns
mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its
bond-buying stimulus before the economy is strong enough to
stand on its own.
* The two-day drop for the benchmark S&P index is the worst
back-to-back performance since a 2.1 percent decline in
mid-April.
* Investors will eye weekly initial jobless claims data at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for clues on the health of the labor
market ahead of Friday's important payrolls report. Economists
in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 345,000 new filings
compared with 354,000 in the prior week.
* Wednesday's ADP National Employment report showed private
employers accelerated hiring in May from the prior month, but
the gains fell short of expectations.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.25 points.
* SodaStream International jumped 8.2 percent to
$75 in premarket trading after the Calcalist financial newspaper
said PepsiCo Inc is in talks to buy the maker of home
beverage systems for $2 billion.
* Retailers will also be eyed as they report monthly sales
results. Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store
sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively
stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.
* In Europe, Johnson Matthey was the star performer after
results as the chemicals firm led European shares slightly
higher, with trading expected to remain volatile ahead of the
U.S. economic data.
* Asian shares tumbled to fresh 2013 lows as growing
uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back
its stimulus this year kept markets on edge.