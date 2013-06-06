US STOCKS-Futures up after two-day drop, claims data due

* PepsiCo in talks to buy SodaStream - report
* Initial jobless claims data due
* Costco same-store sales miss estimate
* Futures up: Dow 50 pts, S&P 7.6 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, indicating stocks may rebound after two
straight days of declines, ahead of data on the labor market.
The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent Wednesday and
has lost 1.9 percent over the past two sessions as concerns
mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its
bond-buying stimulus before the economy is strong enough to
stand on its own.
The two-day drop for the benchmark S&P index is the worst
back-to-back performance since a 2.1 percent decline in
mid-April.
Investors will eye weekly initial jobless claims data at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for clues on the health of the labor
market ahead of Friday's important payrolls report. Economists
in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 345,000 new filings
compared with 354,000 in the prior week.
The S&P 500 had run up to a record high on May 21, partly
fueled by the belief that softer economic data would ensure the
Fed would keep its stimulus measures in place, as opposed to
scaling them back earlier than expected.
"There is no question, the market is not responding to 'bad
news is good news, good news is bad news,'" said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The focus now is if the economy continues to slip and the
global economy continues to slip, then that could impact
earnings but that probably will wane after tomorrow's employment
data."
Wednesday's ADP National Employment report showed private
employers accelerated hiring in May from the prior month, but
the gains fell short of expectations.
S&P 500 futures rose 7.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 10 points.
SodaStream International jumped 7.1 percent to
$74.30 in premarket trading after the Calcalist financial
newspaper said PepsiCo Inc is in talks to buy the maker
of home beverage systems for $2 billion. CNBC later cited an
email from PepsiCo's chief executive calling the reported offer
"untrue."
Retailers will also be eyed as they report monthly sales
results. Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store
sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively
stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.
Ciena Corp shares climbed 9.4 percent to $17.85
after the network equipment maker posted a surprise rise in
adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a 3 percent increase in its
gross margin.
Vera Bradley Inc shares slumped 9.6 percent to
$20.30 before the opening bell after the women's fashion company
reported second-quarter results and said Chief Executive Michael
C. Ray planned to retire from the company.
In Europe, Johnson Matthey was the star performer after
results as the chemicals firm led European shares slightly
higher, with trading expected to remain volatile ahead of the
U.S. economic data.
Asian shares tumbled to fresh 2013 lows as growing
uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back
its stimulus this year kept markets on edge.