US STOCKS-Futures advance after Alcoa's profit tops forecasts

* Alcoa gains after earnings boost market optimism
* Tesla rises on news it is to be added to Nasdaq 100 index
* Intuitive Surgical slumps after revenue forecast
* Futures up: Dow 47 pts, S&P 6.9 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on pace for a fourth straight
advance, after Alcoa reported higher-than-expected adjusted
profit, which buoyed optimism about quarterly earnings reports
to come.
Alcoa Inc, the first Dow component to report for the
second quarter, also said late on Monday it sees solid growth in
global demand for its products this year. Shares of the largest
U.S. aluminum producer rose 1 percent to $8.00 in premarket
trade.
The earnings report boosted confidence for an earnings
season currently forecast to show lackluster growth.
"We've set the expectations bar extremely low, probably the
lowest that we've seen in the last eight quarters, for this
earnings season," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
"So if we are going to get some upside surprises here, which
I entirely expect that we will, the market may react
positively."
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning,
analysts' expectations call for S&P 500 earnings to grow 2.9
percent in the quarter from a year ago, while revenue is
forecast to increase 1.5 percent from a year ago.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 47
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
The earnings calendar remains fairly light this week until
Friday when JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
are scheduled to report.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen 1.6 percent
over the past 3 sessions as jobs and manufacturing data have
helped ease concerns over the possible early pullback of
stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"What is more important here is that we've got a market that
has transitioned in psychology - good news is actually good news
and that is a very important transition in the market psychology
right now," said Hogan.
Barnes & Noble Inc fell 2.9 percent to $17.15 in
premarket trading after the book retailer's Chief Executive
William Lynch resigned.
Tesla Motors Inc gained 2.7 percent to $124.93
before the opening bell as Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it
will replace Oracle Corp on the Nasdaq 100 stock index,
reflecting the rising profile of the U.S. electric car maker.
Intuitive Surgical slumped 15 percent to $425.01 in
premarket trade after the maker of the da Vinci surgical robot
said on Monday it expects second-quarter revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Grocery store operator Kroger Co said it would
acquire Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc in a deal valued
at $2.5 billion, including debt, to expand in the U.S. South
east and mid-Atlantic states.
A rally in mining stocks led European shares higher as
Alcoa's results cheered investors about the beaten-down sector.
Asian shares gained, taking heart from a rally on Wall
Street spurred by strong U.S. job data last week.