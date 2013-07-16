US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses; energy, utilities drag

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks added to losses in late morning trade on Tuesday, weighed by declines in the energy and utilities sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.42 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,451.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.66 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,676.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.33 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,597.16.
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.