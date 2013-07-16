US STOCKS-Wall St sags as commodity shares, utilities weigh

* Goldman Sachs profit doubles, helped by bond trading
* Coke profit falls on wet weather, weak economy
* Dow off 0.4 pct; S&P 500 0.6 pct; Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday
as investor caution took hold on the day before the Federal
Reserve chairman's congressional testimony, while losses in
commodity shares and utilities weighed on major indexes.
After rising for eight straight sessions, the S&P 500 fell
in midday trading. Nine of the 10 S&P 500 industry sector
indexes declined. Energy and material shares ranked among the
day's worst performers, with Marathon Petroleum falling
5.2 percent to $69.32 and Alcoa sliding 1.1 percent to
$8.08.
Financial stocks, which started the day as outperformers,
also dropped despite strong earnings from Goldman Sachs.
The S&P financial sector index fell 0.6 percent.
Goldman Sachs reported quarterly profit doubled as the bank
made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike hit
markets in June. But Goldman's stock slid 1.9 percent to $159.90
as investors fretted that the results could not be easily
repeated.
Coca-Cola Co was the Dow's worst performer and
dragged on the S&P 500 after the world's largest soft drinks
maker reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales, which
it blamed on economic malaise and unusually poor
weather. The stock fell 1.4 percent to $40.42.
"I think this happens when we don't have a tremendous amount
of news. We don't have a lot of participants in the market,"
said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "We've had some so-so news."
Volume on Monday was the lightest of any full trading day
this year, with just 4.91 billion shares traded on U.S.
exchanges. The Dow and the S&P 500 extended gains to close at
fresh record highs, and the Nasdaq posted its best close since
September 2000.
Trading was expected to remain subdued ahead of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday before
the House Financial Services Committee. His comments will be
closely analyzed for signs of when the central bank may start
reducing its stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 62.20
points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,422.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 9.94 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,672.56, and
the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.34 points, or 0.43
percent, at 3,592.16.
Johnson & Johnson shares dipped 0.2 percent to
$90.26 after the Dow component reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter earnings. Strong sales of prescription drugs and
medical devices more than offset anemic growth of its consumer
products, Johnson & Johnson said. Earlier, the
stock hit a 52-week high at $91.65.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5
percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Tom Schrader, managing director for U.S. equity trading at
Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore, said climbing
gasoline prices could also be responsible for a downturn in the
market.
Wholesale gasoline is up 14 percent so far this
month.
"I think it's primarily due to the concern that with
gasoline prices going up as hard as they have in the past few
days that they're going to pinch the consumer and dampen the
recovery we've got going on," he said.
U.S. homebuilder confidence rose in July to its strongest
level in 7-1/2 years as tightening supply and solid demand
fueled the sector's recovery even in the face of rising mortgage
rates.
Shares of Masco Corp, which makes faucets, cabinets
and insulation products, rose 0.5 percent to $20.51 following
news of the surge in homebuilder confidence this month.
Tesla Motors tumbled 11.8 percent to $112.28 and
weighed on the Nasdaq 100 after Goldman Sachs moved its
price target for the luxury electric-car maker's stock to $84
from $61. The change, though higher, still undercut Tesla's
current price. Goldman's most bullish case sets the stock's
price near $113.