US STOCKS-Wall St retreats on day after highs as Coca-Cola drags

By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola and as investor
caution took hold on the day before the Federal Reserve
chairman's congressional testimony.
The market's pullback came a day after both the Dow and the
S&P 500 ended at record closing highs for the third consecutive
session.
Tuesday's decline put the S&P 500 on track to break an
eight-day string of gains. Nine of the 10 S&P 500 industry
sector indexes fell, with energy and material shares ranking
among the day's worst performers. Marathon Petroleum
dropped 4.1 percent to $70.13. Alcoa slid 1 percent to
$8.09.
Coca-Cola Co was among the biggest drags on the Dow and
weighed on the S&P 500 after the world's largest soft drinks
maker reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales, which
it blamed on economic malaise and unusually cold and wet
weather. The stock fell 2.2 percent to $40.11.
"I think you're going to see a lot of companies that are
coming in just barely meeting their earnings expectations and
again reporting reduced revenues, and I think that's the crux of
the problem with our economy," said Brian Amidei, managing
director at HighTower Advisors in Palm Desert, California.
Financial stocks, which started the day as outperformers,
also dropped despite strong earnings from Goldman Sachs.
The S&P financial sector index fell 0.5 percent.
Goldman Sachs reported quarterly profit doubled as the bank
made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike hit
markets in June. But Goldman's stock slid 1.7 percent to $160.28
as investors fretted that the results could not be easily
repeated.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.07
points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,442.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.90 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,674.60.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.83 points, or
0.38 percent, at 3,593.67.
Monday's modest advance took place on the lightest volume of
any full trading day this year, with just 4.91 billion shares
traded on U.S. exchanges. In addition to the nominal closing
highs set by the Dow and the S&P 500, the Nasdaq ended at the
highest level since September 2000.
Trading was expected to remain subdued ahead of Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony on Wednesday before
the House Financial Services Committee. His comments will be
closely analyzed for signs of when the central bank may start
reducing its stimulus efforts.
Johnson & Johnson shares dipped 0.1 percent to
$90.31 after the Dow component reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter earnings. Strong sales of prescription drugs and
medical devices more than offset anemic growth of its consumer
products, Johnson & Johnson said. Earlier, the
stock hit a 52-week high at $91.65.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5
percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
U.S. homebuilder confidence rose in July to its strongest
level in 7-1/2 years as tightening supply and solid demand
fueled the sector's recovery even in the face of rising mortgage
rates.
Shares of Tesla Motors Inc sank 14.8 percent to
$108.44 after Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a new price target far
below the current trading price.