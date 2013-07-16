US STOCKS-S&P retreats after 8 days of gains as Coca-Cola drags

* Market pulls back on day after Dow, S&P end at record
highs
* Goldman Sachs profit doubles, helped by bond trading
* Coke's profit falls on weak economy, wet weather
* Yahoo shares edge down after the bell
* Dow off 0.2 pct; S&P 500 down 0.4 pct; Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 16 The S&P 500 snapped its
eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales
from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day
before the Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony.
The market's pullback came a day after both the Dow and the
S&P 500 ended at record closing highs for the third consecutive
session.
Tuesday's volume was below average at 5.5 billion shares
traded on exchanges, but above Monday's 4.91 billion, which was
the lightest of any full trading day this year.
Eight of the 10 S&P 500 industry sector indexes declined,
with materials shares among the day's worst performers.
Coca-Cola Co was the biggest drag in terms of points
on the S&P 500 after the world's largest soft drinks maker
reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales, which it
blamed on economic malaise and unusually cold and wet
weather. The stock, which was the Dow's biggest
percentage loser, fell 1.9 percent to $40.23.
"I think you're going to see a lot of companies that are
coming in just barely meeting their earnings expectations and
again reporting reduced revenues, and I think that's the crux of
the problem with our economy," said Brian Amidei, managing
director at HighTower Advisors in Palm Desert, California.
Investors are eager to hear Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony about monetary policy on Wednesday before
the House Financial Services Committee. His comments will be
closely analyzed for signs of when the central bank may start
reducing its stimulus efforts.
Bernanke's comments in late May, which raised the prospect
of trimming the Fed's $85 billion in monthly stimulus, triggered
a brief selloff and interrupted this year's rally. The S&P 500
is still up 17.5 percent since Dec. 31.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 32.41
points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 15,451.85. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index declined 6.24 points, or 0.37 percent,
to finish at 1,676.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell
8.99 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,598.50.
The day's economic data showed that U.S. consumer prices
picked up in June. The overall U.S. Consumer Price Index
increased 0.5 percent, the largest gain since February, after
inching up 0.1 percent in May. U.S. homebuilder confidence rose
in July to its strongest level in 7-1/2 years.
Financial stocks, which started the day as outperformers,
also dropped despite strong earnings from Goldman Sachs.
The S&P financial sector index fell 0.4 percent.
Goldman Sachs reported quarterly profit doubled as the bank
made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate spike hit
markets in June. But Goldman's stock slid 1.7 percent to $160.24
as investors fretted that the results could not be easily
repeated.
In other earnings reports, Johnson & Johnson shares
were flat at $90.40 after the Dow component reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Strong sales of
prescription drugs and medical devices more than offset anemic
growth of its consumer products, Johnson & Johnson said.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5
percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Shares of Tesla Motors Inc sank 14.3 percent to
$109.05 after Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a new price target far
below the stock's current trading price.
After the bell, shares of Yahoo slipped 2.7 percent
to $26.15 following the release of its results. In Tuesday's
regular session, Yahoo shares fell 1.7 percent to $26.88.
The day's volume was well below the average daily closing
volume for the year of about 6.4 billion shares on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT.
Decliners outpaced advancers on the New York Stock Exchange
by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1. On the Nasdaq, about 14 stocks fell
for every 11 that rose.