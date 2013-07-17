US STOCKS-Wall St gains after Fed chief cites flexible policy

* Yahoo at highest price since May 2008
* Housing starts slide in June to lowest since last August
* Fed's Beige Book expected at 2 p.m. EDT
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
central bank's plan to start winding down its monetary stimulus
later this year depended on the economy's performance.
In his twice-yearly report to Congress on monetary policy,
Bernanke stayed near the timeline he first laid out last month,
that the Fed's bond-buying program would cease by mid-2014,
though he stressed the plan was not set in stone.
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 industry sector indexes moved higher,
led by gains in commodities and financials. Stocks pulled back
from session highs, but stayed in positive territory after
falling on Tuesday and snapping the S&P 500's eight-day string
of gains.
"I think has probably accomplished what he wanted
to, which was not to move the markets at all," said Robert
Francello, head of equity trading for Apex Capital in San
Francisco.
"He's out reiterating. He's not getting any more hawkish in
tone."
Financial markets have been sensitive to speculation over
when the Fed will begin to scale back its $85 billion a month in
bond purchases. Bernanke's comments on May 22 and minutes from a
Fed meeting released on that date were the catalysts for a drop
of nearly 6 percent in the S&P 500 in the month that
followed.
But statements from Bernanke and other Fed officials in
recent weeks have soothed investors' concerns and erased those
declines, with the S&P 500 rallying to a record closing high on
Monday. The benchmark index is less than half a percent off the
all-time intraday high of 1,687.18 it reached on May 22.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.65 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 15,454.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 4.84 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,681.10, and the
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 9.22 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,607.72.
Yahoo Inc's lackluster results failed to put off
Wall Street analysts, who focused on its stake in the
fast-growing Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and
product development efforts. The company's stock was the S&P
500's best performer. Yahoo jumped 8.2 percent to $29.08, its
highest price since May 2008. Earlier, Yahoo hit an intraday
high at $29.24.
Bank of America Corp, up 3.5 percent at $14.40, and
BNY Mellon Corp, up 2.1 percent at $30.99, led the
financial sector higher after both banks reported quarterly
earnings. Bank of America was
among the best performers in both the Dow and the S&P 500.
The S&P financial sector index gained 0.7 percent.
American Express fell 2.1 percent to $76.62 and
ranked as the biggest drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the
European Commission said it would propose limits on fees that
banks can charge to process debit-card and credit-card
transactions.
Economic data showed housing starts dropped 9.9 percent in
June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 836,000 units, the
lowest level since August last year, and below the 959,000
forecast.
Other data on Wednesday will include the Fed's Beige Book of
regional economic conditions due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
St. Jude Medical was among the the S&P 500's best
performers after its profit topped expectations. The stock rose
6.8 percent to $51.76.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3.3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.2 percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Other S&P 500 companies set to report earnings after the
bell on Wednesday include eBay Inc, International
Business Machines and Intel Corp.