US STOCKS-Futures mixed as earnings, Bernanke in view

* EBay, Intel fall after disappointing guidance
* Investors await second day of Bernanke testimony
* Futures: Dow off 8 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq off 0.5 pts
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stock index futures were
mixed as investors took in the latest batch of corporate
earnings and awaited a second day of congressional testimony by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
* Shares of eBay slumped 6.4 percent to $53.72 in
premarket trading after it warned of economic headwinds in the
second half of the year and that full-year results would be at
the low end of the company's forecast range.
* Intel tumbled 3.3 percent to $23.35 after the
company cut its full-year revenue forecast and said it was
pulling back capital spending.
* Major companies reporting results on Thursday include
Morgan Stanley, Google and Microsoft.
* Speaking before Congress on Wednesday, Bernanke stressed
the timeline for winding down the Fed's stimulus program was not
set in stone, helping stocks on Wall Street end modestly higher.
* Bernanke said the central bank still expects to start
scaling back its bond purchases later this year, but he left
open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook
shifts.
* Bernanke will appear for a second day of testimony before
the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.5 points.
* Economic data on tap includes weekly initial jobless
claims, manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region for
July, and leading economic indicators for June.