US STOCKS-Futures pare gains to trade flat after McDonald's earnings

* McDonald's quarterly profit rises but stock falls in
premarket trade
* UBS profit tops forecast despite charge to settle suit
* One-third of S&P 500 companies due to report this week
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 5 pts
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stock index futures pared
gains to trade flat on Monday, pressured by a decline in
McDonald's shares after its results and as investors booked
profits after the S&P 500 index hit yet another closing high on
Friday.
McDonald's Corp earnings came in a busy week of
reports, with about one-third of S&P 500 companies due to
report, including Apple and entertainment provider
Netflix Inc.
McDonald's Corp reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly
profit, while global sales at established restaurants were in
line with analysts' expectations. Shares fell 2 percent to
$97.75 in premarket trade.
U.S.-listed shares of UBS rose 3.3 percent
in premarket trade after the Swiss bank said its second-quarter
profit beat forecasts despite a $920 million charge to settle a
U.S. lawsuit and other matters.
The S&P 500 index on Friday edged up to end at a
second straight record high, while the Dow and Nasdaq stock
gauges fell as disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and
Google dragged on the market. Stronger-than-expected results
from General Electric Co and oilfield services company
Schlumberger NV helped the S&P 500 to offset the tech
losses and post a fourth week of gains.
"Considering the rally we've had recently, we are probably
likely to move sideways or consolidate gains for a day or two,
before moving up higher as earnings season intensifies.
Nevertheless, the summer rally continues," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
In economic news, June existing-home sales data is due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT). For home sales, a Reuters survey of economists
expect a reading of an annualized 5.25 million units, compared
with a prior reading of 5.18 million.
Kimberly-Clark Corp, best known for its Kleenex
tissues, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Monday, as cost savings helped offset the negative impact of
foreign exchange rates.
Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield
services company, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit
as it made more headway outside its home U.S. market. The stock
was up 0.4 percent in premarket trade.
Analysts' estimates for corporate earnings have been reduced
so much that investors believe the targets for the most part
should be easily beaten.
Through Friday, of the 104 companies in the S&P 500 that
have reported earnings for the quarter, 65.4 percent have
reported earnings above analyst expectations, while 51 percent
have topped revenue estimates, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.4 point and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 8
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5 points.
In Europe, shares were broadly unchanged by midday trade as
mixed company earnings halted the index's march back towards
five-year highs.