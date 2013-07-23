US STOCKS-Futures up on China moves; focus on earnings

* China signals support for growth, boosts global shares
* Earnings in full swing: Apple due after the bell
* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, helped by China's efforts to avoid a hard landing
for its slowing economy, but gains were likely to be capped as
the S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high on
Monday.
* The S&P 500 closed at yet another high on Monday with
other major indexes also gaining, despite disappointing results
from Dow component McDonald's. The S&P 500 is up 19
percent so far this year.
* China will stick to its prudent monetary policy, but will
take decisive measures to support reasonable infrastructure and
social welfare investment as well to develop the export sector,
service industry and small firms, China's Vice Premier Zhang
Gaoli was quoted on Monday as saying.
* In the U.S., corporate earnings will be in the spotlight
with major technology companies like Apple Inc due to
report after the bell. Apple shares were up 0.1 percent at
$426.84 in premarket trade.
* Among Dow components, U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc
posted an 85 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
lower disaster losses. The stock jumped 3 percent to $88 in
premarket trade.
* Netflix Inc shares fell 5.2 percent to $248.38 in
premarket trade, a day after the online-entertainment firm
reported that its quirky comedy "Arrested Development" lured new
subscribers in the second quarter, but not enough to impress
investors.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.25 points.
* European shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, hitting
seven-week highs with a flurry of deal activity sparking a sharp
rally in the telecoms sector.
* China shares listed in Hong Kong posted their biggest rise
in nearly seven months on Tuesday.