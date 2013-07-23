US STOCKS-Futures edge up on earnings from Dow components

* China signals support for growth, boosts global shares
* Dow components Travelers, DuPont shares up following
results
* Apple due to report after the bell
* Futures up: Dow 43 pts, S&P 3.2 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, helped by solid earnings from blue-chips Dupont and
Travelers and by China's efforts to avoid a hard landing for its
slowing economy.
With earnings season in full swing, Apple Inc is
due to report after the closing bell. Apple shares were up 0.2
percent at $427.30 in premarket trade.
U.S. insurer Travelers Cos Inc posted an 85 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower disaster losses. The
stock jumped 3 percent to $88 in premarket trade.
Chemical maker Dupont, also a Dow component, said it
was looking to sell or spin off its performance chemicals unit
to insulate itself from flagging sales of paint pigments that
have weighed on profits. The stock was up 2.7
percent at $58.71 in premarket trade.
"We are seeing a couple of dynamics taking place right now,
pushing the market to all-time highs. We have a strong start to
the earnings season, the market likes round numbers and we
happen to be just a short breath away from 1,700 (on the S&P
500)," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek
Securities in New York.
"The stock market is seen as the only real game in town
where you can catch returns."
S&P 500 futures rose 3.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 43
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7 points.
Among decliners, Netflix Inc shares fell 5.2
percent to $248.38 in premarket trade, a day after the
online-entertainment firm reported that its show "Arrested
Development" lured new subscribers in the second quarter but not
enough to impress investors.
United Parcel Service Inc posted a smaller quarterly
profit as customers, especially on international routes, chose
slower, cheaper shipping services.
The S&P 500 closed at a third straight all-time high on
Monday, with other major indexes also gaining, despite
disappointing results from McDonald's. The S&P 500 is up
19 percent so far this year.
China will stick to its prudent monetary policy but will
take decisive measures to support reasonable infrastructure and
social welfare investment as well as developing the export
sector, service industry and small firms, China's Vice Premier
Zhang Gaoli was quoted on Monday as saying.
European shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, hitting
seven-week highs with a flurry of deal activity sparking a sharp
rally in the telecoms sector.
China shares listed in Hong Kong posted their biggest rise
in nearly seven months on Tuesday.