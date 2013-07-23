US STOCKS-Wall St edges up after strong earnings from Dow components

* China signals support for growth, boosts global shares
* Blue chips DuPont, United Tech lift Dow index
* Apple due to report after the bell
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P up 0.1 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks edged up on
Tuesday, with the S&P 500 less than 3 points away from the 1,700
level, helped by solid earnings from blue-chips DuPont and
United Tech and by China's efforts to avoid a hard landing for
its slowing economy.
With earnings season in full swing, Apple Inc is
due to report after the closing bell. The tech giant is expected
to post a smaller quarterly profit and its financial report may
come under intense scrutiny. The stock was down 0.3 percent at
$425.31 in early trade.
Chemical maker DuPont Co, a Dow component, said it
was looking to sell or spin off its performance chemicals unit
to insulate itself from flagging sales of paint pigments that
have weighed on profits. The stock jumped 4.7
percent to $59.91.
United Technologies Corp, the world's largest maker
of elevators and air conditioners, raised the bottom end of its
2013 earnings forecast, citing its growing confidence after a
jump in aerospace orders and cost cuts. The
stock rose 2.4 percent to $104.72.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.08 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 15,589.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.80 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,697.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.23 points, or 0.09
percent, at 3,603.62.
Wall Street has moved higher in 11 of the past 12 market
days. The S&P 500 closed at a third straight all-time high on
Monday, and is now up about 20 percent for the year.
"Could the upward run continue? Yes," said David Brown, CEO
at Sabrient Systems, an independent equity research firm in
Santa Barbara, California.
"Funds continue to flow from money market and longer-term
fixed income funds into the equity market. Valuations have not
exceeded reasonable variations from the norm, a tad high here
and there but with bargains remaining. The gains have not been
powerful, large up days on large volume indicating a blow-off
top."
Among the day's decliners, Netflix Inc shares fell
1.1 percent to $259.15, a day after the online-entertainment
firm reported that its show "Arrested Development" lured new
subscribers in the second quarter but not enough to impress
investors.
United Parcel Service Inc posted a smaller quarterly
profit as customers chose slower, cheaper shipping services,
especially on international routes. The stock fell 0.1 percent
to $87.49.
China must deepen reforms to address a slew of challenges
confronting it, President Xi Jinping said in comments published
on Tuesday that emphasize the government's determination to
restructure the slowing economy. China shares
listed in Hong Kong posted their biggest rise in nearly seven
months on Tuesday.