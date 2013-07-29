US STOCKS-Wall Street starts key week with a dip

* Drug firm Perrigo to buy Elan; Publicis, Omnicom in merger
* U.S. pending home sales pull back in June as rates rise
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday
as a week packed with data and central bank meetings got under
way, with the S&P 500 within a few points of its record close
set a week ago.
The main investor focus is Wednesday's statement from the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which will be combed for clues on when the
Fed will begin to pare its $85 billion in monthly asset
purchases. The Fed is most likely to begin tapering its
stimulus in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists
conducted on July 22.
Until recently, investors have embraced average or weak data
with the expectation that the Fed will continue to stimulate the
economy and put a floor on stock prices. However, the prospect
of a slightly less accommodative Fed in the near future has
increased the market's need for a stronger economy.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell in
June, retreating from a more than six-year high touched in May,
suggesting rising mortgage rates were starting to dampen home
sales.
Data on the housing and industrial sectors are scheduled in
the first half of the week, followed by gross domestic product
for the second quarter on Wednesday and the key payrolls report
on Friday.
"The focus right now is the Fed meeting and then the
employment numbers at the end of the week," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
He said investors will try to decipher what the Fed knows
about the jobs report a couple of days in advance, which could
make Wednesday "even more volatile than it usually is" on Fed
statement days.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.54 points or
0.25 percent, to 15,519.29, the S&P 500 lost 4.67 points
or 0.28 percent, to 1,686.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.58 points or 0.1 percent, to 3,609.59.
On the earnings front, hotel, energy and financial services
conglomerate Loews Corp posted a jump in second-quarter
profit as revenue from its insurance arm, CNA Financial,
increased nearly 13 percent.
"Earnings have been good so far, but they have come in
low-quality," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst
at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "We haven't really
seen margin expansion or a lot of revenue growth and that can
keep a lid on the markets in the short term."
Halfway through earnings season, 67.6 percent of S&P 500
companies have beaten analysts' expectations - in line with the
67 percent average beat in the last four quarters. About 56
percent of the companies have beaten revenue expectations, more
than the 48 percent of revenue beats in the past four earnings
seasons but below the historical average.
Merger activity could give equities support as big deals
show that large investors see value in the market.
On Monday, U.S. drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy
Irish drug company Elan for $8.6 billion. U.S.-traded
Elan shares rose 5.2 percent to $15.71.
Shares in advertising groups jumped after Publicis
and Omnicom said they would merge, as investors bet the
deal would create an opening for rivals to poach defecting
clients and potentially trigger more deals.
Omnicom shares gained 6.6 percent to $69.43 and smaller
rival Interpublic Group gained 7.1 percent to $17.
"Deals are getting done because there's still cheap money,"
said Fort Pitt's Forrest. "It makes you wonder if the threat of
higher interest rates is making these deals get done now."
Hudson's Bay Co, operator of department store
chains Lord & Taylor in the United States and The Bay in Canada,
said it would buy luxury retailer Saks Inc for $16 per
share. Saks shares rose 3.7 percent to $15.88.