US STOCKS-Wall St dips on caution before Fed debates stimulus policy

* Investors turn focus to data, signals from Fed on stimulus
* Drug firm Perrigo to buy Elan; Publicis, Omnicom in merger
* U.S. pending home sales pull back in June as rates rise
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday
as investors took a cautious stance before a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week that could signal when the Fed might
begin to alter its stimulus plans.
The energy sector led the day's losses, with the S&P energy
index down 0.9 percent, while Caterpillar was up
0.9 percent at $82.82 and gave the Dow its biggest boost after
announcing a $1 billion accelerated stock repurchase program.
The Fed's statement, which is due on Wednesday at the end of
a two-day meeting of the Fed's Open Market Committee, will be
scrutinized for hints on when the central bank may begin to
scale back its massive bond-buying aimed at stimulating the
economy and known as quantitative easing.
"There's a concern that whatever the FOMC says or does will
lead to a dramatic reaction in the market, much like we saw in
June," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush
Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.47
points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,536.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.84 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,687.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.24 points, or 0.17
percent, at 3,606.92.
September is the most likely time for the Fed to begin
paring its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, according to a
July 22 Reuters poll of economists.
In addition, a data-packed week that includes July's
payrolls report on Friday could sway the market.
Until recently, investors have interpreted average or weak
economic data as a sign the Fed will continue to stimulate the
economy and put a floor on stock prices. However, the prospect
of a slightly less accommodative Fed in the near future has
meant signs of a stronger economy have become more important to
the market.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes fell in
June, retreating from a more than six-year high touched in May
as rising mortgage rates were starting to dampen home sales.
In earnings news, Loews Corp, the hotel, energy and
financial services conglomerate, posted a jump in second-quarter
profit as revenue from its insurance arm, CNA Financial,
increased nearly 13 percent. Shares of Loews edged down 0.04
percent to $46.03.
Halfway through earnings season, 67.2 percent of S&P 500
companies have beaten analysts' expectations - in line with the
67 percent average beat over the last four quarters. About 56
percent of the companies have beaten revenue expectations, more
than the 48 percent of revenue beats in the past four earnings
seasons but below the historical average.
Merger activity could give equities support as big deals
show that large investors see value in the market.
"It's interesting to me that you've got deal activity this
time of the year because normally this is the time of the year
when the markets are quite quiet," said Dan Veru, chief
investment officer of Palisade Capital Management in Fort Lee,
New Jersey, which manages about $4.5 billion in assets.
"To have mergers going on now probably bodes well that the
fall is going to be a very active period."
On Monday, U.S. drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy
Irish drug company Elan for $8.6 billion. U.S.-traded
Elan shares rose 4.2 percent to $15.56. Perrigo was the
S&P 500's worst performer after the news, shedding 6 percent to
$126.12.
Hudson's Bay Co, operator of department store
chains Lord & Taylor in the United States and The Bay in Canada,
said it would buy luxury retailer Saks Inc for $16 per
share. Saks shares rose 3.9 percent to $15.92.
Shares in advertising groups jumped after Publicis
and Omnicom said they would merge. Investors bet the
deal would create an opening for rivals to poach defecting
clients and potentially trigger more deals.
Omnicom shares were down 0.4 percent to $64.71 while smaller
rival Interpublic Group gained 4.9 percent to $16.65.