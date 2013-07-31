US STOCKS-Wall St gains after Fed gives no word on tapering

* Fed statement offers no hint of stimulus pullback
* Facebook falls after trading above IPO price of $38
* Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P 500 up 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks advanced in
volatile trading on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to within a
few points of 1,700, after the Federal Reserve gave no hint that
a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.
In a statement following its two-day meeting, the Fed said
the economy continues to recover but still needs support.
The three major U.S. stock indexes quickly added to gains
within a few minutes of the Fed's statement. About 2:19 p.m.,
though, the Dow briefly turned negative and then rebounded. At
the same time, prices for U.S. Treasuries reversed early losses
to trade higher.
S&P indexes tracking financials, consumer discretionary and
other growth sectors led the advance. The S&P financial index
was up 1.1 percent.
"At this point, even though the market wants more clarity,
the Fed is reminding us that they need to look at the data and
based on the data, they'll make that decision," said Andres
Garcia-Amaya, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds, in
New York.
The Fed's stimulus is seen by many as central to the S&P
500's gain of nearly 19 percent so far this year.
For July, the S&P 500 was up 5.6 percent - with
less than an hour to go before the closing bell. That puts the
benchmark index on track to post its best month since October
2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.72 points,
or 0.20 percent, at 15,551.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.32 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,693.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.73 points, or 0.66
percent, at 3,640.19.
The S&P 500 climbed as high as 1,698.43 at around 3 p.m. and
then eased off that slightly.
It was the 10th straight session where the S&P 500 traded
within 10 points of the 1,700 level, considered a key level of
resistance for the market. A rise above that level could signal
that stocks have more room to rise.
The Dow remained below its session high, however. In late
morning trade, the Dow set an all-tme intraday high of
15,634.32.
The Nasdaq reached a session high of 3,649.35, its highest
in almost 13 years, shortly before 3 p.m., according to a
Thomson Reuters chart.
In another milestone set earlier in the session, Facebook
Inc's stock traded above its initial public offering
price of $38 for the first time since its market debut in May
2012. The stock rose as high as $38.31. By late afternoon
trading, though, Facebook was down 1 percent at $37.24.
Comcast Corp gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost
after the U.S. cable provider posted a higher quarterly profit
on Wednesday, as it added more Internet customers than expected
on the cable side and booked an increase of more than 20 percent
in operating cash flow at its NBC Universal unit. The stock was
up 6 percent at $45.28.