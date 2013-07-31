US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends flat after Fed keeps easy money in play

* Fed statement offers no hint of stimulus pullback
* S&P 500 comes close to breaking above 1,700, then pulls
back
* Facebook falls after trading above IPO price of $38
* Dow off 0.1 pct; S&P 500 off 0.01 pct; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 31 The S&P 500 finished a
volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve
gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying
program is imminent.
The benchmark index pulled back just before the close after
rising within two points of 1,700, a key resistance level that
the S&P 500 has struggled to break.
All three major U.S. stock indexes posted sharp gains for
July, however, with the S&P 500's 5 percent increase its best
monthly percentage gain since January.
In a statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed
said the economy continues to recover but still needs support.
The central bank said it would keep buying $85 billion per month
in Treasury and mortgage securities in an effort to strengthen
the economy.
Most growth-oriented sector indexes finished the session
higher, with the S&P consumer discretionary index up
0.5 percent.
At the same time, dividend-paying stocks such as utilities
slipped. The S&P utility index slid 0.7 percent.
"The statement was clearly more well received than the last.
The Fed continues to try to talk down the concerns of kind of a
premature taper," said Burt White, chief investment officer of
LPL Financial in Boston.
The Fed's stimulus has been credited by many as central to
the S&P 500's gain of 18.2 percent so far this year.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke jolted markets in late May by
saying the central bank planned to ease back on its stimulus
efforts once the economy improves. Many economists expect the
Fed to reduce its bond-buying pace in September.
Late in the session, shares of J.C. Penney sank 10.2
percent to $14.60 after commercial lender CIT Group
stopped supporting deliveries from smaller manufacturers to the
department store chain, according to a New York Post report. The
stock was the S&P 500's biggest percentage loser.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 21.05
points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 15,499.54. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.23 of a point, or 0.01 percent,
to finish at 1,685.73.
In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 9.90
points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 3,626.37.
The Dow set an all-time intraday high of 15,634.32 early in
the session, while the Nasdaq reached a session high of
3,649.35, its highest since late 2000.
For the month of July, the Dow rose 4 percent, the S&P 500
climbed 5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 6.6 percent.
It was the 10th straight session where the S&P 500 traded
within 10 points of the 1,700 level. A rise above that level
could signal that stocks have more room to rise.
The late-day pullback was "technicals more than anything
else," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New
York.
After the bell, shares of Whole Foods declined 1.6
percent to $54.68 following the release of its quarterly
results.
In Wednesday's session, the shares of credit card companies
ranked among the biggest losers. Shares of Visa dropped
7.5 percent to $177.01 and had the biggest negative impact on
the S&P 500. Shares of American Express, a Dow
component, slid 1.9 percent to $73.77.
In another milestone set earlier in the session, Facebook
Inc's stock traded above its initial public offering
price of $38 for the first time since its market debut in May
2012. The stock rose as high as $38.31. Facebook closed at
$36.80, down 2.2 percent.
Comcast Corp gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost
after the U.S. cable provider posted a higher quarterly profit
on Wednesday, as it added more Internet customers than expected
on the cable side and booked an increase of more than 20 percent
in operating cash flow at its NBC Universal unit. Comcast's
Class A stock rose 5.6 percent to close at $45.08.
Shares of Herbalife shot up 9.1 percent to $65.50
after a source said billionaire George Soros has taken a large
long position in the nutritional supplement company. Herbalife's
stock jumped as high as $66.25 on the report, its highest price
since May 2012.
Volume was roughly 7 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, above the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of about 15
to 14. On the Nasdaq, about 13 stocks rose for every 11 that
fell.