US STOCKS-Wall Street set to drift lower after data

* U.S. unemployment rate falls, but payrolls disappoint
* LinkedIn, AIG shares rise after results
* Dell committee and buyout group close to deal, shares up
* Futures: Dow off 20 pts, S&P down 3 pts, Nasdaq up 7 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower on Friday as traders digest data showing U.S. hiring
slowed in July but the jobless rate fell, mixed signals that
could make the U.S. Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing
down its economic stimulus.
Consumer spending, however, increased in June and inflation
pushed higher, which could strengthen expectations that the Fed
will wind down its bond purchases later this year.
S&P 500 futures were volatile before moving slightly lower.
Data showed non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000 in July, below
expectations, but the unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent, its
lowest reading since December 2008. The government also cut its
previous estimates for hiring in May and June.
"The report shows that the health of the labor market is
improving but at the same time, unhealthy," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
"The stock market is a bit schizophrenic here, because while
it does keep the Fed more on the sidelines, it's not a good sign
of our economy. There is this balancing act here where the
market wants growth but not too much too soon."
The Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy continues to
recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication
that it is planning to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.
The Fed's support has been a pillar of the recovery from the
deepest recession since the Great Depression, and the U.S.
central bank has reiterated that it will continue to stimulate
the economy until it is capable of standing on its own.
S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7 points.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until 2015 before
raising short-term borrowing costs after the payrolls report.
LinkedIn shares jumped 9.7 percent in premarket
trading and several brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock after results topped Wall Street's expectations on
Thursday.
AIG Inc also beat expectations on Thursday and
announced its first capital return since its 2008 bailout
through a dividend and share buyback, sending its shares up 4.4
percent in premarket trading.
Shares of MercadoLibre rose 7.9 percent premarket,
a day after the Latin American e-commerce company reported
quarterly results above analysts' expectations.
Of the 375 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
for the second quarter through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent
have topped analyst expectations, in line with the average beat
over the past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters show.
About 55 percent have reported revenue above estimates, more
than the average beat of the past four quarters but below the
historical average.
Dell shares gained 5 percent premarket. Its special
committee and a group led by founder and chief executive Michael
Dell are nearing a deal that dramatically increases the chances
of his $24.6 billion buyout going through, two people familiar
with the matter said.