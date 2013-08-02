US STOCKS-Wall Street slips after data, holds near record

* U.S. unemployment rate falls, but payrolls disappoint
* LinkedIn, AIG shares rise after results
* Dell committee and buyout group announce agreement, shares
up
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stocks slipped on Friday
after data showed U.S. hiring slowed in July but the jobless
rate fell, mixed signals that could make the U.S. Federal
Reserve more cautious about drawing down its economic stimulus.
Consumer spending, however, increased in June and inflation
pushed higher, while new orders for U.S. factory goods rose for
the third straight month in June, data that could strengthen
expectations that the Fed will wind down its bond purchases
later this year.
The key jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000
in July, below expectations, but the unemployment rate fell to
7.4 percent, its lowest reading since December 2008.
"Nothing in the jobs report says the economy is standing on
its own. It was a confusing jobs report and it pushes tapering a
little bit deeper into the fourth quarter," said Ron Florance,
deputy chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in
Scottsdale, Arizona, in reference to expectations of the Fed's
stimulus wind-down.
"Yesterday's rally was so strong, a little bit of
retracement is not unexpected."
The S&P 500 posted Thursday its strongest day in three weeks
to close above the 1,700 level for the first time.
The Fed's support has been a pillar of the recovery from the
deepest recession since the Great Depression, and the U.S.
central bank has reiterated that it will continue to stimulate
the economy until it is capable of standing on its own.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Fed will wait until 2015 before raising short-term
borrowing costs after the payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.13 points or
0.36 percent, to 15,571.89, the S&P 500 lost 4.72 points
or 0.28 percent, to 1,702.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.14 points or 0.19 percent, to 3,668.61.
Dell's special committee and a group led by founder
and chief executive Michael Dell announced a deal that
dramatically increases the chances of his $24.6 billion buyout
going through. Dell shares gained 4.8 percent to $13.58.
LinkedIn shares jumped 9.8 percent to $233.88 and
several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after
results on Thursday topped expectations.
AIG Inc also beat expectations on Thursday and
announced its first capital return since its 2008 bailout
through a dividend and share buyback, sending its shares up 3.4
percent to $48.67.
Shares of MercadoLibre rose 10.1 percent to $133.68
a day after the Latin American e-commerce company reported
quarterly results above analysts' expectations.
Of the 375 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
for the second quarter through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent
have topped analyst expectations, in line with the average beat
over the past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters show.
About 55 percent have reported revenue above estimates, more
than the average beat of the past four quarters but below the
historical average.