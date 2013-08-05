US STOCKS-Futures flat, Dow and S&P 500 near record highs

* Investors look for catalysts with indexes near records
* Services sector data on tap, seen flat with previous month
* U.S. shares of HSBC fall in premarket after revenue drop
* Dow up 5 pts, S&P 500 down 1.4 pt, Nasdaq up 2 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Monday as investors looked for new reasons to buy
following a rally that repeatedly took major indexes to record
levels.
* The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks
despite Friday's disappointing payroll report, which came in
lower than expected.
* While the report showed that hiring slowed in July, some
investors were encouraged by the idea that the report meant the
U.S. Federal Reserve was more likely to hold steady with its
monetary stimulus policy, which it said it would slow if
economic growth met its targets this year.
* The program has contributed to gains of almost 20 percent
in the S&P this year. The index is up 7.4 percent over the past
six weeks, suggesting further gains may be harder to come by at
current levels. European shares rose 0.4 percent,
boosted by optimism the Fed's policy would continue.
* Investors were also looking ahead to the Institute for
Supply Management's July reading on the services sector, set for
release later on Monday. The non-manufacturing index is seen
coming in at 53, slightly over the previous month's read of
52.2.
* U.S. shares of HSBC Holdings Plc fell in premarket
trading after the company reported a drop in revenue, hurt by a
deceleration in emerging markets.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2 points.
* Tyson Foods, Vornado Realty Trust and
Integrys Energy Group are among the S&P 500 companies
scheduled to report results on Monday.
* Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings for the second quarter, 67.8 percent have topped
analyst expectations, in line with the average beat over the
past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55
percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the
past four quarters but below the historical average.
* In company news, analysts said that millions of Time
Warner Cable subscribers in New York, Los Angeles and
Dallas could be without CBS Corp programming for several
weeks as the companies appear no closer to settling a fee
dispute.
* Raytheon Co is poised to book billions of dollars
worth of orders for its Patriot air and missile defense system
in the coming months, underscoring the resurgence of a weapon
first developed to defend Europe against a possible Soviet
attack.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Friday, pulling back
from record highs following the July jobs report.