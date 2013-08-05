US STOCKS-Futures little changed, Dow and S&P 500 near record highs

* Investors look for catalysts with indexes near records
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Monday as investors looked for new reasons to
buy following a rally that repeatedly took major indexes to
record levels.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks despite
Friday's disappointing payroll report, which came in lower than
expected.
While the report showed that hiring slowed in July, some
investors were encouraged by the idea that the report meant the
U.S. Federal Reserve was more likely to hold steady with its
monetary stimulus policy, which it said it would slow if
economic growth met its targets this year.
The program has contributed to gains of almost 20 percent in
the S&P this year. The index is up 7.4 percent over the past six
weeks, suggesting further gains may be harder to come by at
current levels. European shares rose 0.4 percent,
boosted by optimism the Fed's policy would continue.
"The bulls are clearly in control of the market, and there's
no sign that will change," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
"There are subtle signs that we're overbought, and in the
short-term we could see a healthy pullback, but we're still very
healthy at these levels."
Investors were also looking ahead to the Institute for
Supply Management's July reading on the services sector, set for
release later on Monday. The non-manufacturing index is seen
coming in at 53, slightly over the previous month's read of
52.2.
U.S. shares of HSBC Holdings Plc fell 4.4 percent to
$55.44 in premarket trading after the company reported a drop in
revenue, hurt by a deceleration in emerging markets.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 10
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.25 points.
Tyson Foods rose 3.5 percent to $29.50 before the
bell after giving a full-year revenue outlook that was above
expectations.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings for the second quarter, 67.8 percent have topped
analyst expectations, in line with the average beat over the
past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55
percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the
past four quarters but below the historical average.
In company news, U.S.-listed shares of Compugen Ltd
jumped 65 percent to $9.03 in premarket trading after the
company announced it would enter a cancer research partnership
with Bayer AG.
Analysts said that millions of Time Warner Cable
subscribers in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas could be without
CBS Corp programming for several weeks as the companies
appear no closer to settling a fee dispute.
Raytheon Co is poised to book billions of dollars
worth of orders for its Patriot air and missile defense system
in the coming months, underscoring the resurgence of a weapon
first developed to defend Europe against a possible Soviet
attack.
U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Friday, pulling back
from record highs following the July jobs report.