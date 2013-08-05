US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open with indexes near records

* Investors look for catalysts with indexes near records
* Services sector data on tap, seen flat with previous month
* U.S.-listed shares of HSBC fall after results, Tyson Foods
rises
* Futures slip: Dow 16 pts, S&P 500 2.4 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pt
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a flat open on Monday as investors looked for new reasons to
buy following a recent rally that repeatedly took major indexes
to record levels.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks despite
Friday's disappointing payroll report. While the report showed
that hiring slowed in July, some investors were encouraged the
report meant the U.S. Federal Reserve was more likely to hold
steady with its monetary stimulus, which it said it would slow
if economic growth met its targets this year.
The program has contributed to gains of almost 20 percent in
the S&P this year. The index is up 7.4 percent over the past six
weeks, suggesting further gains may be harder to come by at
current levels.
"The bulls are clearly in control of the market, and there's
no sign that will change," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York. "There are subtle signs that we're
overbought, and in the short-term we could see a healthy
pullback, but we're still very healthy at these levels."
Sarhan added that the S&P's 50-day moving average, currently
1,690.57, could be a level of support for the index.
Investors were also looking ahead to the Institute for
Supply Management's July reading on the services sector, set for
release later on Monday. The non-manufacturing index is seen at
53, slightly over the previous month's read of 52.2.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 16
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.5 point.
U.S. shares of HSBC Holdings Plc fell 5.8 percent to
$54.60 in premarket trading after the company reported a drop in
revenue, hurt by slower emerging markets.
Tyson Foods rose 3.5 percent to $29.50 before the
bell after giving a full-year revenue outlook that was above
expectations.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings for the second quarter, 67.8 percent have topped
analyst expectations, in line with the average beat over the
past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55
percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the
past four quarters but below the historical average.
In other company news, U.S.-listed shares of Compugen Ltd
jumped 59 percent to $8.70 in premarket trading after
the company announced it would enter a cancer research
partnership with Bayer AG.
The New York Times Co agreed to sell The Boston
Globe for $70 million in cash, less than a tenth of what the
media company paid when it bought the newspaper for $1.1 billion
in 1993.
Analysts said that millions of Time Warner Cable
subscribers in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas could be without
CBS Corp programming for several weeks as the companies
appear no closer to settling a fee dispute.