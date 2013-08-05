US STOCKS-Wall St extends drop on taper talk from Fed's Fisher

* Fisher: Fed should cut bond buys next month unless data
worsens
* Travelers and United Tech rank as Dow's top two decliners
* Investors watch for catalysts after last week's record
highs
* Dow down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
retreating from last week's record highs and mostly extending
their declines after a top Federal Reserve official said the
central bank is closer to curbing its bond purchases.
The losses steepened in early afternoon trading after
Richard Fisher, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, said the Fed should cut its massive bond-buying program
next month, unless economic data takes a decided turn for the
worse.
"It's a minor move in the market because we knew that this
was Fisher. If Bullard came out and said this, then that
would've created a huge move," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"It's a guessing game every day because different speakers
have different opinions."
While Fisher has held reservations about the Fed's bond-
buying program, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has said
he is not prepared to start reducing the stimulus program,
adding that there needs to be more economic data before moving
to taper.
Blue chips were the day's top decliners, with the Dow Jones
industrial average down 0.4 percent and underperforming
the broader market. Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc
and United Technologies Corp were the Dow's top
decliners. Travelers shares fell 1.1 percent to $83.07. United
Technologies shares slid 1.1 percent to $106.63.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.04
points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,603.32. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.53 points, or 0.21 percent, at
1,706.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.02
points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,688.57.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks,
gaining more than 7 percent over that period. The index closed
at an all-time high on Friday despite a disappointing read on
the labor market, which showed that hiring slowed in July.
Given that advance, further gains may be hard to come by at
these levels, especially with the earnings season almost over.
"After last week with several big market-moving events, this
week is probably all about trading sideways. But the market does
seem to be in a bullish mood and in the absence of bad news, it
will hold these levels and move slowly higher," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in Austin, Texas.
On the earnings front, shares of Tyson Foods climbed
4.1 percent to $29.68 after giving a full-year revenue outlook
that was above expectations.
In contrast, U.S.-listed shares of HSBC Holdings Plc
fell 4.4 percent to $55.40 after the company reported a drop in
revenue, hurt by slower emerging markets.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings for the second quarter, 67.8 percent have topped
analysts' expectations, in line with the average beat over the
past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55
percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the
past four quarters but below the historical average.
In the latest snapshot of the U.S. services sector, the
Institute for Supply Management's July non-manufacturing index
came in at 56, above expectations for a reading of 53 and
exceeding the previous month's level of 52.2. The data had
little impact on stocks.
While the recent payrolls report was weaker than expected,
some investors were encouraged that it meant the U.S. Federal
Reserve was more likely to hold steady with its monetary
stimulus, which has contributed to the S&P 500's gain of almost
20 percent this year.
Big tech names like Apple and Facebook supported the Nasdaq.
Apple Inc shot up 1.5 percent to $469.44. Facebook Inc
jumped 2.5 percent to $38.99.
In the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, U.S.-listed
shares of Compugen Ltd soared 47 percent to $8.02 after
the company said it would enter into a cancer research
partnership with Bayer AG.