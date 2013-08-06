US STOCKS-Wall Street dips; American Eagle hits retailers

* Equities coming off lightest full trading day of 2013
* IBM falls and pressures Dow after Credit Suisse downgrade
* American Eagle plunges after outlook, retailers drop
* Cognizant Tech and Fossil Group rise after results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as
investors found little reason to extend a rally that has taken
indexes to record highs in recent sessions, while IBM fell on
bearish analyst commentary.
Trading volume has been muted, with Monday marking the
lightest full-day action of the year, a sign that market
participants are largely holding pat near historic levels.
Recent market-moving events have moved to the background.
The intense investor focus on Federal Reserve policy has receded
after last week's bearish payroll report suggested the Fed would
not ease its monetary stimulus soon.
In addition, earnings season is winding down. While about
100 S&P 500 components are still scheduled to release results,
most of the bellwether companies have already reported.
"We're in an extremely quiet market and investors are just
waiting cautiously for the next catalyst," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. "Still,
momentum looks to remain strong, so we're not seeing a great
deal of selling."
American Eagle Outfitters plunged a day after the
retailer said its second-quarter profit would be hurt by weak
sales and margins. A number of analysts downgraded the stock.
The stock fell 15 percent to $16.90 and weighed on other
retailers. Aeropostale dropped 4.9 percent to $14.21
while Gap Inc slid 1.7 percent to $45.51 and Abercrombie
& Fitch lost 5.1 percent to $48.94.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 85.94
points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,526.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.03 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,703.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.86 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,687.09.
Credit Suisse downgraded International Business Machines
Corp to "underperform," from "neutral," saying organic
growth would be challenging in the future. The firm cut its
price target on the Dow component by $25 to $175. Shares of IBM
fell 2.3 percent to $190.92, weighing on the Dow.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks,
gaining more than 7 percent over that period. The index closed
at an all-time high on Friday, as did the Dow. The S&P's 50-day
moving average, currently at 1,692.77, could serve as a support
level in any market decline.
Cognizant Tech rose 2.7 percent to $75.41 after
reporting a 20 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, while
Fossil Group Inc rose 14 percent to $122.67 after its
results.
Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
for the second quarter through Monday, 67.8 percent have topped
analysts' expectations, in line with the average beat over the
past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55
percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the
past four quarters but below the historical average.
Shares of the Washington Post Co jumped 5.5 percent
to $599.99 after Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos agreed
to buy the publishing company's newspaper assets for $250
million.
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in June to its
lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years as imports reversed the
prior month's spike, suggesting an upward revision to
second-quarter growth. The gap narrowed to $34.2 billion,
compared with expectations of $43.5 billion.