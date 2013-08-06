US STOCKS-Wall St slips on uncertainty after Fed officials' views

* Lockhart, Evans latest Fed officials to mention Sept.
tapering
* Stocks coming off lightest full trading day of 2013
* IBM, Dow's biggest decliner, falls after Credit Suisse
downgrade
* Dow off 0.6 pct, S&P 500 down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
putting the S&P 500 on track for its second straight drop after
comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve officials left
investors unsure about the timing of a possible reduction in its
bond-buying program.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, told Market News International in an interview that the
Fed could begin trimming the size of the stimulus program as
soon as September, but might wait longer if the expected
economic growth in the year's second half fails to materialize.
Later in the session, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
said the central bank will probably decrease its massive
bond-buying stimulus program later this year, and depending on
the economic data, could do so as early as next month. [ID:
nL1N0G719W]
Fed officials "are all hedging themselves, which is why the
market continues to just be a little bit confused and why it is
going to churn," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"There is really no reason at the moment for the market to
go higher because it is still too unclear."
One catalyst for Monday's downturn in the Dow and the S&P
500 was provided by Richard Fisher, president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas. He said he supported scaling back the
central bank's stimulus next month unless economic data takes a
turn for the worse.
The S&P 500 is on track for its biggest decline since June
24 as investors continue to take profits from the recent rally
that lifted the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 to
back-to-back record closing highs late last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.03 points or
0.58 percent, to 15,522.10. The S&P 500 slipped 9.80
points or 0.57 percent, to 1,697.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 27.67 points or 0.75 percent to 3,665.29.
Earlier, the Dow fell as low as 15,473.40, while the S&P 500
touched a session low of 1,693.29, and the Nasdaq hit an
intraday low of 3,654.67.
The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks,
gaining more than 7 percent over that period. The S&P 500's
50-day moving average now stands at 1,692.77, which could serve
as a support level in any further market decline.
The market's swings were exaggerated by thin trading volume,
which was light for the second consecutive day. Monday marked
the lowest volume for a full-day session so far this year. With
major U.S. economic data like the nonfarm payrolls report and
earnings from bellwethers out of the way, volume is expected to
be light throughout the week.
The biggest drag on the Dow was International Business
Machines Corp, down 2.4 percent at $190.87, after Credit
Suisse cut its rating on the stock to "underperform" from
"neutral," saying organic growth would be challenging in the
future. Credit Suisse also cut its price target on the Dow
component by $25 to $175. IBM topped the list of the Dow's 10
worst-performing stocks.
Retailers' shares ranked among the day's biggest losers.
American Eagle Outfitters shares tumbled 13.7 percent to
$17.24 a day after the retailer said its second-quarter profit
would be hurt by weak sales and margins. A number of analysts
downgraded the stock.
The stock hit a 52-week low of $16.60 and gave investors a
reason to unload the shares of other retailers that cater to
teens and young adults. Urban Outfitters shares fell
2.9 percent to $42.41 and Aeropostale slid 2.2 percent
to $14.62. The S&P retail index slipped 0.4 percent.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp shares gained
2.3 percent to $75.01 after the company reported a 20 percent
rise in second-quarter revenue. Fossil Group Inc shares
surged 17.3 percent to $126 after its results.
Of the 418 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings for the second quarter through Tuesday, Thomson Reuters
data showed that 67.5 percent have topped analysts'
expectations, in line with the average beat over the past four
quarters. On the revenue side, the data showed that 54 percent
have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the past
four quarters but below the historical average.
Shares of the Washington Post Co climbed 4.3 percent
to $592.95 after Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos agreed
to buy the publishing company's newspaper assets for $250
million. Earlier, the stock touched a 52-week
high at $605.
On the economic front, the U.S. trade deficit dropped in
June to its lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years. Exports
climbed to a record high and imports fell, suggesting an upward
revision to the growth rate for second-quarter gross domestic
product. The trade gap shrank to $34.2 billion, compared with
economists' forecast that it would narrow to $43.5 billion.