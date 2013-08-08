US STOCKS-Futures up, pointing to rebound after 3-day decline

* Tesla Motor and Groupon rally after results
* Jobless claims on tap, seen rising from last week
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Thursday, indicating that equities would rebound
following three straight days of losses, though steep gains may
be hard to come by with few market catalysts.
* Equities have declined this week, pulling back from record
levels, on growing concerns the Federal Reserve will start to
reduce stimulus this year as the economy recovers.
* The S&P 500 fell under its 14-day moving average of
1,694.06, which had been serving as a support level. The index
is still up almost 19 percent in 2013.
* While uncertainty over the Fed's stimulus may now be
priced into markets, Wall Street may struggle to return to its
recent records, given a dearth of catalysts. Daily trading
volume this week has been among the lowest this year.
* Equity markets have been closely tied to central bank
policy, with many investors concerned economic growth momentum
may lose steam without the Fed's help. Weekly jobless claims,
due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), will be studied for insight
into the strength of the market.
* Claims are seen rising by 10,000 to 336,000 in the latest
week. The last major read on the labor market, last week's July
payroll report, was much weaker than expected.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.
* Retail stocks will be in focus as companies report their
monthly same-store sales data. Costco Wholesale Corp's
July sales came in below expectations.
* Shares of Tesla Motors Inc jumped 14 percent to
$153 in premarket trading a day after the electric car maker
posted an unexpected quarterly profit. The stock has been a
major momentum favorite this year, up almost 300 percent in
2013.
* Groupon Inc shares soared 22 percent to $10.66
before the bell. On Wednesday, the online coupon company
reported revenue that exceeded expectations and named its
co-founder as chief executive.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc late Wednesday
reported third-quarter revenue that missed expectations, though
it raised its full-year profit view.
* Priceline.com Inc and Nvidia Corp are
scheduled to report results later Thursday.
* Of 434 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 66.8
percent topped analysts' expectations, in line with the 67
percent beat rate over the past four quarters. In terms of
revenue, 54.1 percent beat estimates, more than in the past four
quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.